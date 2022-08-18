Johanson is one of the most famous actresses, a name that has been made by hand, conquering with her various interpretations throughout her career years, becoming a bastion of the superhero films of the last decade.

Scarlett Johansson he is a reserved person but he always keeps doing new things, like for example the restaurant he opened in Paris and that is dedicated to offering popcorn of different flavors, an absolutely new venture.

Scarlett Johanson and the time she ate sushi dressed as Black Widow.

There are also the organic frozen pizza bitesa venture that began thinking about how to make delicious food also suitable for nourishing the body and find it in the frozen food aisle, something that does not often converge.

But one of the things it showed johansson he loves is sushi, and in a shorts From YouTube, the actress ends up enjoying herself and dancing while enjoying a roll with Bruno Mars in the background.

The love of Scarlett for this dish of Japanese origin justifies the reaction of the actress, since the flavors of each roll usually explode in the mouths of diners with salmon, shrimp, prawns, the particular rice, and of course the sauces to spread the circumference that has revolutionized world food and restaurants too.

Johansson tastes, with total admiration, a sushi roll in the YouTube short.

In fact, there are several versions of sauces that can accompany this dish. There’s soy, Teriyaki, ponzu, Japanese-style hot sauce, sweet and sour sauce, huancaina, and tsume sauce, but no matter which one you want to use, there’s nothing better to stand out than the face of johanson while tasting the popular roll.