Scarlett Johansson, a new Marvel project coming after the lawsuit

The lawsuit with Disney this summer seems decidedly forgotten, on the other hand it was not convenient for anyone to interrupt a relationship like the one between Marvel and the blonde Scarlett Johansson. Of which, during the awards ceremony that saw her receive theAmerican Cinematheque Award, the president of Marvel Studios himself praised Kevin Feige:

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. I am extremely grateful to you for choosing to play a key role for so many years. Working with [lei] it was truly one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career “.

Scarlett Johansson and Disney make peace on Black Widow

Collaboration that promises to continue, despite the conclusion of his character’s story Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff. And ‘Deadline reported the further statements of Feige, who during the event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel would have praised her for her “talent”, “vision” and “intelligence”, both as an actress and as a producer, hinting at a “top secret project by Marvel Studios” which he is working on with the actress, and which will have nothing to do with his own Black Widow.

Rami Malek also wants to become super hero (Marvel), but “on one condition”

With the award received by the American Cinematheque, Scarlett Johansson reaches in who’s who of American cinema real Hollywood giants.

