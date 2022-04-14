Scarlett Johansson addresses rumors of having sex with Benicio del Toro in an elevator

Scarlett Johansson Y Benicio, the bull were linked in 2004 through a strange rumor that indicated that both they had been seen in an intimate situation in an elevator. The actors would have met there to be together, in the middle of a party at the famous Hollywood Chateau Marmont hotel that took place after the Oscars. Although the actor alluded to the subject once, Scarlett had never spoken about it. Until now.

In dialogue with the podcast 9 to 5ish, the actress of History of a marriage did not want to leave room for doubt. “There was a rumor circulating for a long time that I had sex in an elevator., and that was a story that followed me for a long time, but I always thought it was something scandalous”, expressed Scarlett, who flatly denied the version, although without mentioning Del Toro in his brief disclaimer, which did not lack a certain humor.

“I always asked myself: ‘That must be difficult, the elevator ride is short’, and also the logistics were unappealing to me,” she joked, adding: “I am a person who is very afraid of being caught doing something I shouldn’t, so that story seemed even more absurd to me”. In the year they were linked, Scarlett had told Allure magazine that she thought Del Toro looked “a fabulous man”.

As for the Oscar-winning actor for the film “Traffic”, his version of events seems to be different. In 2005, when interviewed by Esquire, he did not categorically deny the rumor as his colleague did. “Have I ever had sex with Scarlett Johansson in an elevator after an awards show? Well… like… I don’t know, I don’t know, let people imagine what they want. Surely it happened before and I don’t think it will be the last time, “she said, and then made a reservation. “The Chateu Marmont is only eight floors, I would still be trying to get my jacket off on the second floor,” she noted.

