Scarlett Johansson Admits ‘RHONJ’ Was Inspired by ‘Don Jon’s Wardrobe

Scarlett Johansson knew exactly where to turn when she needed New Jersey-flavored rom-com inspiration. Don Jon. long running show The Real Housewives of New Jersey he had a major influence on Johansson during the film’s production. The MCU star borrowed everything from his wardrobe to the character’s quirks for the role.

Scarlett Johansson has a lot of respect for ‘RHONJ’

After co-starring in the smash hit the Avengers in 2012, Johansson’s career jumped to the next level. Around this time, he began production on Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut, Don Jon. The film tells the story of a young man (Gordon-Levitt) trying to navigate the confusing world of sex and romance. Johansson co-stars as a love interest who helps point Jon in the right direction. Don Jon I needed a bit of local authenticity to bring the New Jersey setting to life and capture the right tone.

For Johansson, that meant borrowing from Bravo’s playbook. The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the popular reality series about Jersey’s high society dramas. To flesh out her character, Barbara Sugarman, Johansson based her performance directly on one of the cast members of RHONJaccording to Vogue.

She declined to say which woman she took her cues from. But black widow The actor knew the styles seen on the show and jumped right into them. “I was like, ‘I know this person,’” he enthused.

But Johansson also showed a bit of trepidation about a feature that shows up regularly on RHONJ. “I don’t know how people do it,” he said, referring to acrylic nails, “but I have a lot of respect for those people.”

‘RHONJ’ was a good match for Johansson’s character

Loaded with glitz and glamour, The Real Housewives of New Jersey it has been one of Bravo’s most successful shows for over a decade. Even though RHONJ was starting when Don Jon started production in 2012, it’s now in its 12th season. It even inspired a couple of spin-offs. The upper-middle-class lifestyle was also a good fit for Johansson’s character, an elegant and charismatic young woman from a wealthy family.

For Jon, Barbara quickly becomes the exciting new attraction in a monotonous life built around working out, polishing his car, and obsessing over his porn collection. But like some of the real-life stars of RHONJBarbara proves to be more than meets the eye. She soon challenges Jon to break his mold.

Like his character in the film, Gordon-Levitt explained to Entertainment Weekly that he had to court Johansson in real life before production could move forward. Without it attached, it’s unclear if the funding would ever have come together.

Even though Don Jon not a huge commercial success, Johansson leading the cast helped amass $41 million worldwide. This is a decent attraction for a movie that reportedly cost just $5.5 million, according to The Numbers. Considering the Hollywood Reporter pegged Johansson’s salary at $6 million for the first time avengers in 2012, Johansson likely took a significant pay cut for her role opposite Gordon-Levitt.

It’s not the first time Johansson has borrowed from reality shows.

Johansson is already used to a slightly awkward preparation for film roles. To pull off the acrobatic moves of the popular MCU character from him, Johansson has to spend many hours in the gym. (She admits this has gotten a lot more painful as she gets older.) She’s come a long way in terms of fitness: Johansson hadn’t even hit the gym before signing on to play Black Widow in iron man 2.

But Johansson also takes a lot of inspiration from television. From her prominent role in Lost in translation to action thrillers like LucyJohansson told BuzzFeed that she likes to use travel shows to catch up on places she’s never been before.

The late Anthony Bourdain was a particular source of inspiration for Johansson. He helped her learn the culinary ins and outs of Taipei before filming. Lucy. Don Jon is one of the lesser-known films in Johansson’s impressive filmography. But it talks about how she immerses herself on stage even before the cameras start rolling.

