Scarlett Johansson Admits ‘RHONJ’ Was Inspired by ‘Don Jon’s Wardrobe

Scarlett Johansson knew exactly where to turn when she needed New Jersey-flavored rom-com inspiration. Don Jon. long running show The Real Housewives of New Jersey he had a major influence on Johansson during the film’s production. The MCU star borrowed everything from his wardrobe to the character’s quirks for the role.

Scarlett Johansson has a lot of respect for ‘RHONJ’

After co-starring in the smash hit the Avengers in 2012, Johansson’s career jumped to the next level. Around this time, he began production on Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut, Don Jon. The film tells the story of a young man (Gordon-Levitt) trying to navigate the confusing world of sex and romance. Johansson co-stars as a love interest who helps point Jon in the right direction. Don Jon I needed a bit of local authenticity to bring the New Jersey setting to life and capture the right tone.

