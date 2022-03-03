Scarlett Johansson admitted that she “never stepped foot in a gym” before her role in “Iron Man 2”

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

Scarlett Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010. She landed her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Iron Man 2, the Marvel star had to learn some fancy footwork to get into superhero mode. Johansson recently shared that lifting weights wasn’t on her daily schedule before starring in the hit franchise.

The ‘Iron Man 2’ role was a ‘massive lifestyle change’ for Scarlett Johansson

Johansson has an impressive list of film credits outside of the MCU, including JoJo Rabbit, marriage story (both for which he received an Oscar nomination), Lost in translation, and ghost in the shell. Before her Black Widow fame, Johansson admitted that her stunt work and rigorous exercise regimens were not her strong suit and noted how it propelled her into a new facet of acting.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What was done? Erika Buenfil looks 20 years younger with this change in her face | PHOTO

Erika Buenfil She has surprised her followers at the beginning of March with the images …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved