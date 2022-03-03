Scarlett Johansson admitted that she “never stepped foot in a gym” before her role in “Iron Man 2”

Scarlett Johansson joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010. She landed her role as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Iron Man 2, the Marvel star had to learn some fancy footwork to get into superhero mode. Johansson recently shared that lifting weights wasn’t on her daily schedule before starring in the hit franchise.

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The ‘Iron Man 2’ role was a ‘massive lifestyle change’ for Scarlett Johansson

Johansson has an impressive list of film credits outside of the MCU, including JoJo Rabbit, marriage story (both for which he received an Oscar nomination), Lost in translation, and ghost in the shell. Before her Black Widow fame, Johansson admitted that her stunt work and rigorous exercise regimens were not her strong suit and noted how it propelled her into a new facet of acting.

“That was a huge moment for me because I was, I don’t know, 23 or 24 years old when they cast me. iron man 2Johansson told Vanity Fair. “I had never set foot in a gym and I had five weeks to prepare for these huge stunt sequences.”

by johansson Iron Man 2 was earlier in the Marvel franchise where more was required of the cast members when it came to stunts.

“Back then when we were doing it, over a decade ago, that was before we figured out how to be more efficient in the process of filming stunt work, what could be passed on to other stuntmen and what would the actor practically do. I need to know,” Johansson explained. “So he was doing these huge choreographed sequences and he had no prior experience with any of it. It was just a massive lifestyle change immediately after he was cast.”

The physical requirements to play Natasha Romanoff meant that Johansson had to familiarize herself with some machines in the gym. She enlisted the help of her ex-husband’s trainer, who acclimated her to an exercise regimen.

“I was living in Los Angeles at the time, and I went to this huge, huge, muscular gym,” Johansson recalled. “He didn’t know how to use any of the equipment…he was so intimidated. Luckily, I had a great trainer, this guy, Bobby Strom, who was training my husband at the time, Ryan. [Reynolds]. And he took me under the wing of him and it was very positive, and he really made me understand what functional training was.”

After learning about the benefits of physical fitness, Johansson was hooked and made exercise a daily practice.

“I could never go back to the other side,” the Marvel star commented. “Exercise is a very important part of my mental well-being. Other than that, I’ve had to bleach my brows multiple times for different movies I’ve done. It’s always fun to live with in your daily life!”

Scarlett Johansson continues to challenge herself

Now, with a myriad of characters to her name, Johansson has proven her range as an actress and is constantly looking to expand. She credited her Broadway role of her in Arthur Miller’s play. A view from the bridgefor which he received a Tony Award, as it gave him the courage he needed to continue growing as a performer.

“I was able to emotionally push myself to all kinds of places as an actress, and I learned from my fellow actors and the experiences night after night,” Johansson said of her Broadway career. “At that point I realized that every piece I commit to has to feel meaningful and not just like I’m working because I’m afraid I’ll never work again.”

