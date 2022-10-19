Scarlett Johansson She is one of the most famous and successful actresses who, with effort and discipline, has achieved a successful career and has stood out in films such as Black Widow and Marriage Story.

Nevertheless, It was not easy for her to get to where she is, and that is because she has been “hypersexualized” and recently revealed it.

And it is that the famous highlighted that they pigeonholed her and did not receive the papers that she so desired and believed she deserved.

“I became an object, they pigeonholed me, so much so that I didn’t see offers coming to me for the things I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ Because everyone thought I was older, and because she had been acting for a long time, they typecast me in this hypersexualized role, ”said Scarlett Johansson in an interview for the Amchair Expert podcast.

Scarlett Johansson advises Zendaya and Florence Pugh to succeed in the cinema as women

Given all the difficulties she went through and the challenges of succeeding in the cinema, being a woman, Scarlett Johansson sent a powerful message to actresses Zendaya and Florence Pugh.

And it is that these actresses are on the rise, and they have also participated in Marvel movies, in fact, Florence was her sister in Black Widow.

Scarlett sent an encouraging message to these actresses, and she advised them to be “patient and learn from the past”, just as she had to do.





The famous, who has two children Rose and Cosmo, feel that things They have “changed a lot” about how women are treated in Hollywood, although there is still much to be done.

It is certainly a great gesture on her part, because she has already traveled part of the way, and wants the best for the actresses who come and want to make history in the cinema like her, demonstrating their solidarity, and female power.



