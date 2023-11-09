Scarlett Johansson, Against Artificial Intelligence – Commerce and Justice

By Sergio Castelli

Scarlett Johansson, famous for her roles in films and known for her character Natasha Romanoff

launched legal action against Lisa AI, the developer of an artificial intelligence (AI) application, for using its name and image in an Internet advertisement that allegedly aimed to reassure by displaying images generated by it.

The advertisement includes AI-generated images based on the actress’s physical image, and also includes an AI-generated version of the actress’s voice saying, “I think you shouldn’t miss this.”

While there are many cases of these types of lawsuits, this case could set an important precedent at the intersection of image rights and AI, as Johansson is the first superstar to join this trend. The case highlights important legal issues in the world of technology and entertainment, as well as the challenges artists and celebrities face in the digital age.

In this case it is clear that certain practices, which are also found within legal loopholes in some countries, can violate the right to image and infringe the intellectual property rights of the person whose image is used by this type of technology. Is reproduced through.

Especially in our country, the right to image is protected by the national constitution and various international treaties, including the American Convention on Human Rights and the Berne Convention. Argentine jurisprudence has established that the right to image is a component of the right to identity, which includes the protection of a person’s image, name and other characteristics. In this context, unauthorized use of a person’s image may be a violation of their rights and may give rise to compensation for damages.

The use of AI presents unique challenges in the field of image law. As AI becomes more advanced, the line between human-generated and machine-generated is becoming blurred. In this case, the AI ​​company argues that the image used is an artistic creation of the AI ​​and therefore is not subject to the same restrictions as if they had used Johansson’s actual photo. However, this defense can be challenged in court, as image rights focus on the identity of the person, regardless of whether the image was created by humans or machines. In addition to image rights, Johansson’s case also hinges on intellectual property issues. Unauthorized use of your image not only infringes your Branding

personal, but also their copyrights and trademarks, because, in the case of actresses, their image is considered part of their identity as an artist and public figure.

Which brings us to the question whether AI can be considered a creative entity with copyright and whether it can infringe on a person’s trademark.

This particular case raises fundamental legal questions in the fields of image rights, AI, and intellectual property. As technology advances, courts face the challenge of adapting the law to this new reality. This case could have a significant impact on Argentine jurisprudence and the way similar cases are considered in the future. The resolution of this lawsuit will shed light on the protection of image rights in the digital age and how to balance them with technological innovation.