Scarlett Johansson against Disney, the importance of the challenge according to Jason Blum, the real reasons

Jason Blum, producer of low-budget films like Escape – Get Out, explains why not only him but the whole industry are watching carefully the clash between Scarlett Johansson and Disney.

There is something important behind it clash between Scarlett Johansson and Disney concerning thestreaming release of Black Widow, in parallel with theatrical distribution: The Hollywood Reporter has collected testimonies from several American producers, including Jason Blum, which with its Blumhouse and low-cost films (Escape – Get Out, Wishes for your death) would seem very far from these diatribes.

Because Scarlett Johansson is the first to publicly clash with a major like Disney

“She has put herself in charge of a much bigger existential struggle, it’s a very difficult thing to do, it is very brave and he’s fighting for everyone. “- Blum said. What are you referring to? First the essence of the matter must be remembered: Johansson sued Disney because, by placing Black Widow in streaming, basing his contract not just on pay but on percentages of receipts in the room, has damaged these percentages, remaining apparently deaf to any request for compensation. Scarlett is not the first nor will she be the last to raise the issue, she just did it with more fanfare by fighting against a wall that other colleagues with other majors (such as Warner Bros or Universal) have not encountered, receiving such “compensation” before. that the standoffs became too public.

The Hollywood Reporter collected anonymous testimonies from former Disney board members and even executives of competing majors, unanimous in blaming this image damage on the absence of Bob Iger: the acclaimed ex-CEO Disney gave way to Bob Chapek just before the pandemic broke out and, according to them, “he would never have allowed an artist to come to the lawsuit, with an amateur move”.

Movies between streaming and theaters: the world and Hollywood change

It is quite common in Hollywood for actors and writers to share their own compensation between a tot received before the release of the film and one percentage of receipts, to be calculated later. In the past there was even who, how Steven Spielberg, has had record revenues by betting everything on these percentages, giving up the traditional pay: per Jurassic Park brought home a whopping 250 million dollars! Now that the majors like Disney, Warner Bros, Universal, Paramount are betting on theirs proprietary streaming platforms, the relocation of some movies to Disney +, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount +, with reduced or canceled cinematic exclusivity windows, is changing the rules of the game.

According to the Hollwyood Reporter article, there are those who think that the classic percentages will disappear, and that conversely traditional wages will rise. There are those like Blum who hope that Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney will lead to re-establish relations between authors and majors, defining rules for these “slices” even in the case of streaming outputs. In his opinion…

Streaming platforms are now betting that, after three or five years, only three or four will be left pumping content into our homes, and that they will be powerful enough to lower production costs, the wages of artists, producers, screenwriters and directors. Personally, I don’t think they will succeed, but they are betting on it.[…]

With a streaming movies, as an author you are not affected by his success or his failure, in my opinion this compromises the creative process. I expect a ton of lawsuits and that in the end there will also be percentages for streaming, as in this environment they have existed for fifty years.