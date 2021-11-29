Scarlett Johansson: age, husband, kids, pregnant, movie, height and weight, heritage, Instagram

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous actresses in the world. Beautiful, charming, elegantly unique, she started playing as a child in roles that led her to success in a very short time, until she became a star of Hollywood. Let’s get to know it better.

Who is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous actresses in the world. A celebrity that has also expanded thanks to films Marvel in which she plays the black widow Natasha Romanoff. She started acting as a child, accompanied to the auditions by her mother who was the first to understand the great talent of her daughter.

She made her professional acting debut at the age of nine in comedy Fantasy Parents wanted (1994). It was her next performance that made her one of the most promising actresses of the time. We are talking about the film The Horse Whisperer (1998), directed by Robert Redford, where she played Grace MacLean, a teenager traumatized by a riding accident.

In her career she has collected prestigious awards, nominated for several Golden Globes, received rave reviews and an award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. She starred alongside the best international actors, from John Travolta to Ewan McGregor, from Robert Redford to Javier Bardem, as well as being one of Woody Allen’s favorite actresses. What to say? A star was born!

Age

Scarlett Johansson has 37 years old: was born in New York on November 22, 1984, under the astrological sign of Sagittarius.

Full name

At the registry office she was registered with the name Scarlett Ingrid Johansson.

Origins

His mother, Melanie Sloan, comes from a Jewish family of the Bronx and his father, Karsten Johansson, it’s a architect of Danish origin from Copenhagen. He has a sister, Vanessa Johansson, also an actress, a brother, Adrian, a twin brother, Hunter, born three minutes after her, and a paternal half-brother, Christian. His grandfather was the writer Ejner Johansson.

Husband

Is called Colin Jost the current husband of the actress, also an actor. Engaged since 2019, they got married in October 2020 in New York and their first child was born in August 2021, Cosmos.

Former

Scarlett Johansson is in her third marriage. The first time on the altar was on September 27, 2008, when she got married in Canada with the actor Ryan Reynolds. The couple separated in December 2010, to officially divorce in July 2011.

During the 2013 Venice Film Festival, the actress announced in a press release that she was engaged to the French journalist Romain Dauriac. On September 4, 2014, their first daughter was born in New York, Rose Dorothy. The couple got married on 1 October 2014 in a private ceremony. In January 2017 there is the official announcement that the couple separated during the summer of 2016. In March 2017, the actress filed for divorce and primary custody of her daughter. Rose Dorothy.

Sons

There are two children of Scarlett Johansson: Rose Dorothy (4 September 2014), born from the marriage with Romain Dauriac; Cosmos (18 August 2021) born from the marriage with Colin Jost.

Pregnant

The star of Avengers she managed to keep her second pregnancy very secret until July 2021, although many in the environment suspected she was pregnant. The reasons were the repeated absences from presentations, interviews and events of the latest Scarlett film, Black Widow. On August 18, 2021, the actress gave birth to her second child, Cosmos, making dad her husband for the first time Colin Jost.

Movie

Scarlett Johansson he has certainly expanded his stardom thanks to films as well Marvel, in which she plays the black widow Natasha Romanoff. The list of her filmography is really long, having started acting as a child. Below is the top ten of the films she starred in that we should definitely not miss. Our favorite? We will not reveal it even under torture!

The Horse Whisperer, directed by Robert Redford (1998);

The girl with the Pearl Earring, directed by Peter Webber (2003);

Match Point, directed by Woody Allen (2005);

The Island, directed by Michael Bay (2005);

Black Dahlia, directed by Brian De Palma (2006);

The other woman of the king, directed by Justin Chadwick (2008);

The Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon (2012);

Lucy, directed by Luc Besson (2014);

Story of a wedding, directed by Noah Baumbach (2019);

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland (2021).

Height and weight

Scarlett is tall 1 meter and 66 centimeters.

Heritage

The artist is also a voice actor and producer, as well as a singer, which has allowed her to become a wealthy and independent woman. As one of the highest paid actresses in the world, her economic capital is not made up of a few figures. Only with Black widow, the new tv series distributed by Disney +, He earned 15 million dollars.

Its assets should be around the 165 million dollars, figure destined to grow more and more, considering all the work commitments and aspects of his life.

Instagram

It has well passed i 3 million of followers on his Instagram profile. She is the Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson: if you too want to follow it and not miss any of its updates, click HERE.