Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans reunite in Ghosted, Dexter Fletcher’s action romance for Apple

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will return to work side by side in the adventurous romcom Ghosted, directed by Dexter Fletcher for Apple.

Apple Studios announces the construction of Ghosted, action romance that will bring together the stars of the Marvel universe on the set Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans under the direction of Dexter Fletcher.

The script for Ghosted is written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of Deadpool and Zombieland, who sold the story to Skydance. The details of the plot are currently top secret but, as anticipated by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will wink at In pursuit of the green stone, an adventurous 1984 cult starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Chris Evans will produce Ghosted alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, and alongside screenwriters Reese and Werinick.

Although the budget has not been specified, Ghosted promises to be an expensive project. But it’s also part of Apple’s plan to attract top talent for its growing fiction division. The streamer is currently producing Emancipation, a slavery drama starring Will Smith, and earlier this year produced Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s costume thriller starring Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For Scarlett Johansson, this is the second deal since the actress filed a lawsuit against Disney for alleged contract violations with the Disney + streaming release of Black Widow. The first was the entry into the cast of the new film by Wes Anderson, still untitled, which is currently in the works in Spain.