Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, together again in a movie

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will work together again in “Project Artemis”, a film that will be distributed worldwide by Apple.

At the end of last August it was announced that Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans would work together again in ‘ghosted‘, a romantic action-adventure film in the style of ‘Behind the Green Heart’ that will be distributed worldwide by Manzana. However, four months later, in December, it was announced that johansson had had to abandon the project due to a conflict of dates with a previous commitment and that she had been replaced by Anne of Arms.

Well, now in March 2022 it is announced that Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will work together again ‘Project Artemis’a film that will also be distributed worldwide by Manzana. No details about its plot or genre have emerged, although according to dead line It will take place during the space race.

he also actor Jason Bateman will be in charge of directing this film written by the newcomer rose gilroydaughter of filmmaker Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo. It will be the third film that he directs. batman after ‘Word games’ and ‘The Fang Family’in which he also acted in front of the cameras.

Manzana distribution of the project has been secured after paying more than 100 million dollars for the entire package. ‘Project Artemis’ will be a production These Pictures and Aggregate Films for Apple Studios which will have Johansson and Bateman among its producers.

This will be the ninth time Johansson and Evans work on the same film after having previously coincided in ‘The Perfect Score’ (2004), ‘The Nanny Diaries’ (2007) and up to six installments of the MCU: ‘The Avengers’, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

In addition, both sounded like possible protagonists of the new version of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ what was he preparing Greg Berlanti for Warner Bros.in a project that after the arrival of the pandemic seems to have definitely fallen by the wayside.

Nor will it be the first film that both make for AppleTV+let’s remember, from this week the first streaming platform to win a Oscar to the best film thanks to ‘CODA: The Sounds of Silence‘.

Without going further Evans is currently filming the aforementioned ‘ghosted‘ beside Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are the ideologues and scriptwriters of this production of Skydance Media and Apple Studios who drives Dexter Fletcherresponsible of ‘eddie the eagle‘, ‘Rocketman‘, the first three episodes of ‘The Offer‘ and ultimately also from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘.

For your part johansson The filming of ‘girlfriend‘, modern reinterpretation of ‘bride of frankenstein‘ which he will also produce alongside A24. The film will be directed by Sebastian Lelio (‘Gloria’, ‘Gloria Bell’) from a script that he has also co-written with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

‘Bride’, ‘Ghosted’ and ‘Project Artemis’ They are just three of the many films he is working on AppleTV+in his determined commitment to become one of the main protagonists of the streaming wars (as it is already being thanks to its great television series).

Finally mention that Evans He was also the protagonist of ‘defend Jacob‘, adaptation of the best-selling William Landay which premiered two years ago, being one of the first great series of AppleTV+ and that from here we encourage you to recover.