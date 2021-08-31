Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans together again in Ghosted

Reunion for Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in Ghosted, a Sydance production for Apple Studios. He conducts Bohemian Rhapsody’s Dexter Fletcher.

Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans, until recently respectively Black Widow And Captain America for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they will soon meet again on the set of Ghosted, one romantic comedy made by Skydance on behalf of Apple Studios: the film will be directed by Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher (and possibly Sherlock Holmes 3 soon). The screenplay will be by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, accomplices of Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool and creators of Welcome to Zombieland, as well as primary engines of this Ghosted, of which at the moment we ignore the plot but we only know the genre of belonging. If we think about how many links Evans and Johansson have with action films, we would be inclined to exclude a romantic film that does not have very dynamic elements. We’ll see.

[Foto degli attori di Gage Skidmore, da Wikimedia Commons]

Scarlett Johansson has recently given birth to the second child Cosmo, had by her husband Colin Jost just this month, and it is not known when she will be able to return to work: in the meantime she has made a lot of talk about herself recently for the cause still in progress with Disney, for Black Widow’s loss of revenue, caused (according to the lawsuit) by the decision to place the film on Day 1 also on Disney +. Chris Evans for its part will be in the cast of Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay and will go hunting for Ryan Gosling in the thriller The Gray Man of the Russo brothers, without forgetting that he will also give his voice to a “real” Buzz in the animated film Lightyear of the Pixar, due out in June 2022.

