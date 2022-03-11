Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans would return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It was believed that after Spider-Man: No Way Home, no Marvel movie could bring together iconic characters from past sagas and seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland with their respective villains on the screen seemed like a difficult scene to beat. .

But all this extravagance around the latest Spider-Man movie would seem like nothing next to what famed director Sam Raimi is about to show the world in May with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as it’s shaping up to be the Marvel movie with the most cameos; Until now, some 34 characters would be “confirmed”, but some insiders affirm that in the film we could see up to 50 heroes and villains of the franchise.

The sequel to Doctor Strange seems to mean the arrival of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), as well as the incorporation of some more that we had already seen before in the cinema, but whose rights were with other producers, such as the X- Men, Deadpool or The Fantastic 4.

This tape will deal with the disaster that was generated as a result of the spell that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) unleashed after casting a spell so that everyone would forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, which seems to have worked out in the end; However, according to the advances that Marvel has released, everything indicates that this was not the case and that the Earth will be in danger thanks to the “visitors” from other dimensions. So, he’ll have to turn to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to try and figure it out.

Are two of the most beloved Avengers returning?

Some rumors and alleged leaks, two months after the premiere of Doctor Strange 2, ensure that in this film we could see two of the stars who started the fascinating UCM with The Avengers: Scarlett Johansson, who said goodbye to the franchise last year with his solo film Black Widow, and Chris Evans, the endearing Captain America, who in Avengers: Endgame said goodbye to the team to return to the past and be happy with his beloved Peggy Carter.

Well, the rumor that both would return for this ambitious Marvel Studios production seems to be getting stronger. In the case of the beloved Cap, many theories on social networks suggest that it was never made clear in the last Avengers movie if he died or just left, so he could reappear in this timeline that, as confirmed by the Loki series , it is not a chain of events subsequent to what has already been seen. In fact, it is said that he could be Captain Hydra, according to leaker Giant Robot.

Although other versions suggest that in this multiverse of madness we could see him in his role as the Human Torch, a character from The Fantastic Four that he played in 2005 and 2007 in the first saga of these superheroes; With this, it would be confirmed -once again- that the team commanded by Mr. Fantastic, makes his arrival at the UCM official. Other theories even say that he could appear in the film playing both characters.

Leak about Chris Evans in Doctor Strange 2. Photo: Special

While in the case of Scarlett Johansson, the insider Harry Bowls affirms that she would also return as Natasha Romanoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as there would be some official Marvel documents supposedly leaked on the net; “Her story of hers would be based on the popular comic plotline, where Black Widow picks up Mjolnir (Thor’s hammer),” his post reads.

It is worth remembering that after the premiere of Black Widow and the lawsuit with Disney, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, gave his full support to the actress and producer, in addition to confirming that he would participate in new “secret” projects with the company and Disney. Perhaps Doctor Strange 2 would be one of them, specifies the specialized portal Doms2Cent, which took up information from Bowls.