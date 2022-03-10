Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans would return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It was believed that after Spider-Man: No Way Home none marvel movie could manage to bring together emblematic characters from past sagas and that is to see on screen Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland with their respective villains It seemed like a scene that was hard to beat.

But all this spectacle around the latest Spider-Man movie would seem like nothing next to what the famous director Sam Raimi would be about to show the world in May with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesssince it is shaping up to be the Marvel movie with the most cameos; until now about 34 characters would be “confirmed”but some insiders claim that in the film we could see up to 50 heroes and villains of the franchise.

The sequel to Doctor Strange looks like it will mean the arrival of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), as well as the incorporation of some more that we had already seen before in the cinema, but whose rights were with other producers, such as the X-Men, Deadpool or The Fantastic 4.

This tape will address the disaster that was generated as a result of the spell that Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch) unleashed after throwing a spell to make everyone forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, which seems to have worked out in the end; However, according to the advances that Marvel has released, everything indicates that this was not the case and that the Earth will be in danger thanks to “visitors” from other dimensions. Then you will have to resort to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) to try to solve it.

Are two of the most beloved Avengers returning?

Some rumors and alleged leaks, two months after the premiere of Doctor Strange 2, ensure that in this film we could see two of the stars who started the fascinating UCM with The Avengers: Scarlett Johanssonwho last year said goodbye to the franchise with his solo film black widowand Chris Evansthe endearing Captain America, who in Avengers: Endgame he said goodbye to the team to return to the past and be happy with his beloved Peggy Carter.

As well, the rumor that both would return for this ambitious Marvel Studios production seems to be getting stronger. In the case of the beloved Cap, many theories on social networks suggest that it was never made clear in the last Avengers movie if he died or just left, so he could reappear in this timeline that, as confirmed by the loki series, it is not a chain of events subsequent to what has already been seen. In fact, it is said that it could be Captain Hydraaccording to leaker Giant Robot.

Although other versions suggest that in this multiverse of madness we could see it in its facet of Human Torch, a character from The Fantastic Four that he played in 2005 and 2007 in the first saga of these superheroes; with this, it would be confirmed -once again- that the team commanded by the mister fantastic, makes his arrival at the UCM official. Other theories even say that it could appear in the film playing both characters.

While in the case of Scarlett Johansson, the insider Harry Bowls affirms that also I would come back as Natasha Romanoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as there would be some official Marvel documents supposedly leaked online; “his story of him would be based on the popular comic plot, where Black Widow picks up Mjolnir (Thor’s hammer),” her post reads.

It is worth remembering that after the premiere of Black Widow and the lawsuit with Disney, Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studios, gave his full support to the actress and producer, in addition to confirming that would participate in new “secret” projects with the company and Disney. Perhaps Doctor Strange 2 would be one of them, specifies the specialized portal Doms2Cent, which took up information from Bowls.

