Scarlett Johansson and Disney agree on ‘Black Widow’ lost revenue

In the end the lawyers, as was to be expected, reached an agreement. Peace made, at least from a legal point of view, between Scarlett Johansson and the Disney for lost revenues of Black Widow, the Marvel movie that was released in July after several pandemic postponements at the same time in theaters and on Disney +. Johansson, one of Hollywood’s most famous and highest-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of the box office proceeds of the Avengers movie Natasha Romanoff, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles in July.

The economic terms of the agreement were not disclosed, however it is known that the actress had asked the studio for a fee of 50 million dollars. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement. “I am very proud of the work we have done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed the creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come.”

The lawsuit had moments of great tension last summer, a legal battle that was also played out on the communication front. After the news that the actress had sued the distribution house, Disney had released a statement with rather strong contents in which it defined the situation as “sad and bleak” and accused the actress of showing herself “insensitive” to the effects of the pandemic crisis. . A rather unusual choice that makes us understand how much was at stake: many Disney titles in recent months (from Cruella with Emma Stone a Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt and The Rock) were released simultaneously in the hall and on the platform. The actress’s lawyers had argued that the contract clearly stipulated that in the case of the release of the film not only in theaters, the remuneration had to be renegotiated, which did not happen, while Disney’s lawyers argue that the contract spoke of “wide cinematic release” . At the time, Disney had unveiled the actress’s salary for the film: $ 20 million.

What is striking about this whole game is the fact that immediately the controversy has taken on meanings that go beyond the economic question, with real social campaigns. The #teamScarlett (a hashtag that has collected the actress’s fans but also colleagues like Alec Baldwin) has also chosen to be part of several associations that have seen sexist content in the attack on Johansson. Time’s Up, Women in Film, Los Angeles, ReFrame had sent a joint statement in July: “We strongly oppose Disney’s recent statement that attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending his contractual rights. This attack has no place. in a business dispute and helps create an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their interests without facing ad hominem criticism. “

“I am very happy that we have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow“, he said Alan Bergman, president of Disney content, in a statement. “We appreciate your contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Tower of Terror. “The film is inspired by one of the attractions of the Disney parks