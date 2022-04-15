Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor flopped this movie by being “unknown”; you can watch it on HBO Max

In 2005, the actors Ewan McGregor -who was then 34 years old- and Scarlett johansson – then 21 years old – starred in one of the blockbusters of the summer, however, it turned out to be a complete disaster, because “the actors were unknown”, according to a report from the film division of dreamworks.

The production of The island (the Island) was more than $126 million and only grossed at the box office $162.9 milliona figure well below expectations, which is why the film was considered a commercial failure, despite the fact that it had the name of Michael Bay as director.

Walter Parks Y Laurie McDonaldwho run the film division of dreamworksThey added that other reasons why the production did not work was because the title was wrong, the marketing was misaligned and the concept that was handled was very difficult for the general public to understand.

Ewan McGregor was 34 years old and Scarlett Johansson, 21, when they recorded The Island. Photo: File

“Ewan is not a star”

At that time, MacDonald stated that “within the industry, we think they are bigger stars (johansson Y mcgregor), in particular Scarlett; we both know that Ewan It’s not a star.”

He even made reference to the fact that both would be stars in the future, but at that time they were not ready to lead large productions, which would have been demonstrated by the low collection of The Island (the Island) box office.

On the other hand, The Island (the Island) garnered mixed reviews, because while some of the film critics celebrated the work of mcgregor Y johanssonothers focused more on the narrative of the director, who is used to delivering action-packed films and this was no exception.

Perhaps the executives of dreamworkssince currently both mcgregor What johansson They enjoy prolific careers that have filled them with box office success and for a time both were under the contract of Disney, Ewan with Star Wars Y Scarlett with Marvel.

McGregor and Johansson overflow adrenaline in The Island on HBO Max

If you have not seen the film, we recommend that you give it a try, in addition to the fact that it is available on the HBO Max and much of the story is in the science fiction genre and deals with the issue of cloning, something that has been believed for years to be the future – according to the film it was in 2019.

This is what the plot consists of:

In the year 2019, Lincoln Six-Echo (Ewan mcgregor) and Jordan Two-Delta (Scarlett johansson) are among the hundreds of residents of a kind of concentration camp. Inside that carefully guarded place, his daily life, like that of others, is rigorously controlled and full of restrictions.

The only way out —and the hope they all share— is to be chosen to go to “The Island”, the only place in the world that has not suffered the polluting effects of an ecological disaster that, it seems, killed all men, except the inhabitants of that area.

Lincoln, who lives tormented by inexplicable nightmares, feels increasingly restless, and his growing curiosity will lead him to discover a terrible secret.

