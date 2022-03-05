Scarlett Johansson and her best movies that you should see at least once in your life

We cannot deny that we are mega fans of Scarlett Johansson, since in addition to being mega talented, this spectacular woman is one of the most intelligent and eloquent celebrities in Hollywood. Being an icon of feminism, we tell you which ones are better and more special Scarlett Johansson movies of our favorite superheroine.

Although we love to see her as ‘Black Widow’, we have to talk about other of her deepest films and for which she has earned a place of honor as one of the highest-grossing women in the world of entertainment. Versatile and multifaceted, this admirable 37-year-old performer has made 74 productions, including series and filmsthroughout 28 years of successful history.

At just 17 years old, Scarlett became one of the most prominent actresses of her generation. Courtesy

GhostWorld

Another of the reasons why we love Scarlett Johansson is because of her great work in this movie. When we think about the filmography of the actress, we have to remember one of her participation in a little-known cult film. Released in 2001, the story of ‘Ghost World’ hit the billboard inspired by the comic of the same name, written by Daniel Clowes.

The story focuses on the lives of two young friends named Enid and Rebecca, in the transition to adolescence. It has a dark humor, similar to that of the 90’s MTV animated series ‘Daria’ and the Oscar-nominated film ‘Juno’. Without a doubt, it is one of the movies you should not miss if you are a fan of Scarlett Johansson.

In addition to being an interesting cinematographic proposal, it is one of the first leading films of the actress (who was only 17 years old at the time).

The girl of the pearl

One of the most intense and passionate films in the extensive catalog of films of the actress It is based on the novel by the famous American writer Tracy Chevalier and tells the story of a young woman, in charge of cleaning, who is seduced by her handsome and passionate boss (who is also a renowned 17th-century painter).