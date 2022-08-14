Johansson does not need much introduction, the actress is known worldwide thanks to her performances in the world of superheroes who have conquered adults and children for at least a decade.

Scarlett Johansson She has invested her life in doing what she is passionate about, which is nothing more than acting, but her own evolution as a human being has led her to be interested in other things that are currently starring, and it is nothing other than food. organic.

Scarlett Johansson and her investment in celiac-friendly organic pizza sandwiches.

thinking of his daughter Rose Dorothy, johansson After spending six years looking for a way to make the little girl eat a balanced diet that included fruits and vegetables, she decided to partner with the company HumanCoa company dedicated to creating products that enhance people’s health with sustainable food.

the alliance of Scarlett focused on a product called Snow Days, which has frozen pizza bites, perfect for young and old to have a healthy option in the frozen section.

“You walk down the freezer aisle because you think, ‘oh, I’m going to find something in there that might be good on a rainy day,’ but it’s always just… I can’t. Wouldn’t it be great to just get there and know that you have this trusted brand that is delicious and doesn’t make you feel bad?”, he expressed johansson to the digital medium People.

The sandwiches are totally organic and come frozen, with a presentation of four flavors.

The sandwiches have four presentations and are made organically, without grains, with olive oil and ingredients such as mozzarella, eggs, spices, spinach, onion, pepper, tomato, among other elements that combine to create this unique frozen food.