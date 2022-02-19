Scarlett Johansson and her most inspiring and powerful phrases

beautiful and powerful, Scarlett Johansson She has become an icon of female empowerment, since despite being one of the most sensual women in Hollywood, she looks for roles that highlight her great acting capacity. That is why we remember the Scarlett Johansson best quotes to inspire us today and in the most difficult days.

With one of the most successful careers of the moment, the 37-year-old actress, who has participated in 74 films in almost three decades of work, has taught us countless times how important the self-loveperseverance and courage in an environment that few people can survive.

As in his action characters, Scarlett Johansson is our favorite superheroinebecause they have dared to raise their voices and fight for their rights, in addition, of course, to defending those of people who do not have the possibilities to do so on their own.

We show you what are all the motivational phrases of the actress that have broken with stereotypes and Hollywood canons. Daniele Venturelli

Scarlett Johansson motivational quotes about life

“Life is risk. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. That’s the fun part, not knowing what the outcome is going to be.”

“It is important to remind young people that peace is the only real victory”

“I think luck is opportunity that meets preparation.”

“You have to believe that you can act and that you’re the right person for the job, but I think it’s nice to not always know how you’re going to do it. The fun is trying to figure it out.”

“I don’t play a damsel in distress very well. It’s hard for me to play the victim.”

“If I’m going to do something I have to be very good at it, or better not do it.”

Scarlett’s inspiring lessons on self-love

Of course, among other Scarlett Johansson’s best phrases highlight those of self-esteem and self-loveTake note of each of them.