Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost in the Alexa commercial

One of the most anticipated moments in the United States for sports fans is approaching, the Super Bowl, scheduled for the night between 13 and 14 February, with the challenge between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As every year, the brands are preparing to preside over the appointment with spots that can surprise and often see the participation of famous people.

If BMW has focused on Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault who embody the gods Zeus and Era, Amazon chose Scarlett Johansson with her husband Colin Jost for the Alexa commercial. In the video #AlexaMindReader, which in two days has amassed over 11 million views on YouTube, the couple discovers, at their expense, what would happen if Alexa could read their minds, sharing with all their most private thoughts. Creativity belongs to the agency Lucky Generals.

This is the seventh year that Amazon has chosen to schedule Alexa during the Super Bowl. The former CEO, Jeff Bezos, starred in the commercials in the 2018 edition, along with celebrities such as Cardi B and Gordon Ramsay.

Credit

Agency: Lucky Generals

Production company: Hungryman LA

Director: Wayne McClammy





