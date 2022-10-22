Scarlett Johansson and hypersexualization in her career

How sport is trying to avoid hypersexualization

Micromachismos in the gym

Scarlett Johansson has been in the acting world for many years. She though she didn’t become world famous until playing roles like Charlotte in Lost in TranslationNola Rice in match point or Christina in Vicky Cristina Barcelonathe American He made his film debut at the age of 9.. Throughout his career he has given life to countless characters, some of which he now considers to have been too “hypersexualized”.

As he has confessed in Armchair Expertthe podcast of the American actor Dax Shepard, during his beginnings in the world of Hollywood felt he “became some kind of object” and she was “pigeonholed in a way” that she felt she “wasn’t getting job offers for the things she wanted to do herself.

“I remember thinking: ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old’ (…) Everyone thought I was older and had been acting for a long time, so I was pigeonholed into this strange hypersexualization“, explained the actress. And it is that although at first she considered being seen as someone older as something good, the truth is that little by little it began to seem like something bad.

“I started thinking, ‘Is this all the parts I’m going to get? Is this going to be my entire career?’ I was pretty scared at the time.”

The industry, is it changing?

“Now, I see younger actresses, who are in their 20s, and they seem to be allowed to be all these different things,” the actress reflected. “It’s also another time. Luckily we are no longer allowed to pigeonhole other actors, people are much more dynamicJohansson added.

“For example Zendaya or Florence Pugh, they have incredible careers and play all kinds of roles.” An actress with whom she has been very reflected has been with Natalie Portman, who has also fought hard to get out of that “hypersexualization”. “I worked with her on a movie and talked to her about it a lot,” Scarlett Johansson confessed.