Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster’s morning rituals match

In Quick Questions, Bustle asks female leaders about advice, from the best guidance they’ve received to how they deal with the tough hours. This week, The Outset founders Kate Foster and Scarlett Johansson talk about what it’s like to collaboratively create a beloved skin-care brand.

In a sea of ​​famous beauty brands, The Outset stands out. First, the product packaging: The frosted glass vessels and minimalist, cobalt-blue font give the products a sleek, soothing feel — like a gentle embrace for your brain. Again, the ingredients replace irritating fillers for natural botanicals that nourish, hydrate, and plump even the most acne-prone or sensitive skin. And then, of course, the founders: an A-list actor whose name you may have heard of, Scarlett Johansson, and industry veteran Kate Foster, who previously led brands like Victoria’s Secret and Juicy Couture. Johansson and Foster launched The Outset in February 2022 at the height of the celebrity beauty brand boom, and at first, the brand may have raised a suspicious eyebrow or two; Aside from having pore-looking skin herself, as the founder of a skin care brand, Scarlett Johansson wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card for 2022.

But over the past year and a half, Johansson and Foster have happily proved the haters wrong. Outset’s captivating lineup of products has been praised with five-star reviews at Sephora and Nordstrom, has won industry beauty awards, and has surprised and delighted thousands of happy customers with its unique textures and skin-soothing formulas. (See: Ultralight Moisture Boosting Oil, a dry oil that instantly absorbs into the skin and locks in moisture like a topcoat for skin, and the Micellar Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, a delicious-feeling jelly formula that removes all makeup. Magically melts away marks).

The Outset is simple skin care with an elevated, adult feel – a stark contrast to the excessive bells and whistles embellished by other celeb beauty brands. “The idea behind the brand is to de-stress the world of luxury beauty,” says Foster. Bustle caught up with Johansson and Foster at the launch of The Outset at Nordstrom in New York City to learn about the brand’s new Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm, how the two founders keep each other motivated, and the most of their morning routines. Important part (contains oat milk).

Congratulations on the new balm! how do you use it?

Scarlett Johansson: “Basically, we’re trying to develop a lip balm and we liked it so much, we thought we could make it bigger and it could go anywhere on the body, like cuticles or heels. I put it on my feet – you know when you’re in a taxi cab to dinner and you look down, and you think, Oh my God, my feet are so dry? Messy hair too…”

Kate Foster: “…elbows.”

SJ: “I love this product. It’s like the ultimate multi-tasker.

KF: “It’s like a statement – ​​you want To take it out of its bag. And it’s genderless, so it’s kind of matte. It’s not a super smooth, shiny finish. “A little sparkle, but not too much.”

SJ: “My makeup artist Frankie put it on my face this morning.”

What is your morning routine like? Are you doing anything to prepare yourself for a productive day?

SJ: “I wake up thinking about coffee. I don’t know if it’s bad. I wake up and I feel like this: my coffee, I use oat milk creamer which I am fond of. This is from Planet Ott. I’m sure it’s terrible for me and is raising my glycemic index. But the taste!”

Are you an early riser?

SJ: “Well, I have kids, so I have to get up before I get my daughter ready for school. I do the school run with him – I’ll drop him off at school and then work out. So I wake up in the morning, wash my face, brush my teeth and just use The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum. And then later after I shower, I cleanse my skin again, use a serum, and then apply moisturizer. “I use the serum several times a day.”

Kate, what about you?

KF: “Well, my kids are also my alarm, so I don’t set an alarm – you hear the sound of feet coming downstairs and then you wake up. I only drink decaf coffee, but I also dream about coffee. I love the taste of it and I think it makes you happy. Similarly, I’m usually running to school, so I’ll apply The Outset serum and moisturizer, disembark, drop-off, go to the gym, and then shower using The Outset cleanser. We both also use the exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish a few times a week.

How do you stay organized while running a business with a personal life?

KF: “I communicate almost entirely through calendar invitations. I’m always putting things off – including things related to kids and home life. So my husband and I send each other calendar invites all the time. “I find it’s helpful for me to treat my personal life a bit like managing my work life.”

SJ: “That sounds better than my situation. I don’t know. “This will sound strange, but my mind has an amazing ability to register a lot.”

KF: “Your brain holds a lot of information.”

SJ: “There’s a lot of information in there. That’s why I have no long-term memory. Everything is instant. I just contemplate. “It’s basically my way of remembering things.”

KF: “Thinker, thinker.”

SJ: “And then I have my incredible assistant, Megan, who has been with me for a million and a half years, who is the left side of my brain.”

As a co-founder, how do you make it work when you have differing opinions?

SJ: “I think there’s a collaborative spirit between Kate and I. “I think it’s really important to work with people who celebrate that and do good work in that capacity.”

What’s unique about the way you work well together?

SJ: “We’re both comfortable with the idea that if something isn’t working, you can throw it away and start fresh – there’s no need to be precious about what’s not working. , or an idea you thought was great that doesn’t completely fail. It’s like, let’s take a step back. Let’s look at it with fresh eyes. “Not everyone works well that way, but It’s the way we do good work.”

What is your creative process like?

KF: “I think to be successful collaborators you have to trust each other. “You have to have faith in your teammates, but you also have to have faith and confidence in yourself – without ego, without anything that holds you back.”

SJ: “That’s when the best ideas come.”

Kate, how would you describe Scarlett’s qualities?

KF: “I’ve been a solo founder before and I thought if I were to do it again, I would definitely want to be a partner – and you couldn’t ask for a better partner than Scarlett. I think she is very encouraging, fair and creative. I always say that seeing Scarlett’s strength in trusting her gut has taught me to trust my gut more. He gets the punchline immediately. She can look at complex situations and say, ‘This is it.’ And I’m like, ‘I didn’t even finish the sentence.’ Like a great quarterback, she already knows where to find the hole and goes for it. And it tastes very good. “He’s a creator.”

What about Scarlett, Kate?

SJ: “Kate, you have a lot of great qualities and you have incredible leadership skills, which is something I admire. You’re incredibly practical. You’re someone who encourages the best in people And you also have the ability to pursue things and are very brave in making decisions that are risky or challenging. “You have determination behind the decisions you make.”

KF: “We should spend every day like this. Just praising each other.”

SJ: “He’s also really funny and I really appreciated that. We are able to laugh at situations that may seem scary. In moments that are uncertain, we are only able to laugh and enjoy it. You have to have that – otherwise, you’ll just keep crying.

What has been the most challenging part of being a brand founder?

SJ: “Beauty is obviously a crowded space, so there’s a constant need to reach new customers and get products in front of people’s attention. It’s amazing to be in a store like Nordstrom because people can come in, they can try the products, they can talk to someone who is educated about the products, and learn how to incorporate it into their routine. Go.

KF: “Sometimes with a small company like ours and a small team, you can’t do the work you want to do right now because you don’t have the resources – so, it’s a challenge to plan for that growth, but it’s It’s also a fun challenge. It’s figuring out the pieces of the puzzle. “You might have to say no to this thing right now, but in 10 to 12 months you might be ready to take it on.”

What is your favorite part of building a brand?

SJ: “I think my favorite part is seeing the impact our products have made in people’s lives. I’ll have friends I haven’t talked to in a while message me and say, ‘Hey, I’ve been using your products with my girlfriend for months. We are obsessed. We cannot travel without them. When are you coming out with this size? When are you coming with the next drop?’ “this is amazing.”

This should feel very satisfying.

SJ: “You see the customer rate again and again and you see the product market fit and you think, this is something that people want in their lives. They’re using it and it’s making a difference, whether it’s clearing up their acne or clearing up their eczema.”

KF: “I agree. I mean, I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of someone telling them they like our cleanser, or that they like any other The Outset product. Every time it feels like it’s the first time. “It really means a lot.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.