Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie together in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City movie

Can you imagine seeing Scarlett Johansson Y margot robbie together? Well, this will already be a reality, since they will share credits in a new movie and here we will tell you everything we know about it. What a thrill!

Coming soon Scarlett Johansson will be the great protagonist of the next film by one of our favorite directors, and this long-awaited film will also feature great talents such as Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, and Edward Norton (to name just a few). We tell you all the details of the new film by Wes Anderson that brings together two great Hollywood divas.

Just a few years ago we saw the dumbbell between Scarlett Johansson and the iconic filmmaker in the fun film titled ‘Island of Dogs’, and it is now that this incredible duo is back together for a project together margot robbie who had never collaborated with the Texas-born filmmaker before.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

What will the new movie by Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie be called?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film by wes anderson will be named ‘Asteroid City’and so far it is one of the most anticipated films due to the peculiar narrative and characteristic photography of the admired director.

What will Asteroid City, the new movie by Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie, be about?

Reports indicate that the plot of the story centers on a fictional desert city in the year 1955: “It is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life, as it tells the story of the convention Junior Stargazer, which brings together students and parents from across the country for academic competitions, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more,” explained The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, it has been revealed that wes anderson also wrote the screenplay based on an original story in collaboration with Roman Coppola, with whom he also worked on ‘The Darjeeling Limited’, ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ and ‘The Isle of Dogs’.

Who will be part of the cast of Asteroid City?

If having together Scarlett Johansson Y margot robbie It seems to you one of the unmissable film events of the moment, you will be super surprised to meet the complete cast of this great project that will feature some of the director’s favorite talents such as Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Stephen Park, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, as well as other big names who will be working with him for the first time, such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, and Bryan Cranston.