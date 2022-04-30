Scarlett Johansson and other celebrities who do not believe in monogamy | u-channel

Karina Espinoza

These celebrities have decided that love works beyond marriage.

If anyone has brought into the conversation how well monogamy works in today’s world, those are certainly Jade Y Will Smith. And it is that after some rumours, paparazzi notes and Jada herself talking about her open relationship with Will on her TV show Red Table Talk, People couldn’t help but wonder what the secret to a lasting marriage really is.

Jada and Will’s position on marriage and love exclusivity is not unique, other celebrities share the same ideas: you can not help being attracted to people who are not your spouse.

Will Smith explained it very well in an interview: “Our perspective is: you don’t avoid what’s natural and you’re going to be attracted to other people. And if that happened, then one would say to the other: ‘Look, I need to sleep with someone. But, now, I’m not going to do it if you don’t approve’”, in short, a question of clarity and consent of all parties under a simple premise: nobody cheats anybody.

As many of us know, the couple has had a hard time opening the issue in public. And although it is not something that both have submitted to a popular vote, it is clear that they have received a lot of criticism and judgmental looks for it.

But although the most visible, they are not the only couple that has this type of open relationship, or non-exclusive. Other showbiz couples or unattached personalities have admitted to not believing in monogamy as a rule that must be followed.

Scarlett Johansson

For several years she has openly said that she does not believe in monogamy. “I don’t think it’s normal to be a monogamous person. I can be judged for it, but I think it takes work to achieve it. A lot of work, and the fact that it takes so much effort proves that it is not natural,” she said during an interview. A clear position that we assume put into practice.

Scarlett Johansson in the movie ‘Black Widow’ Marvel Studios

Ethan Hawke

Despite being the protagonist of one of the most romantic trilogies in contemporary cinema, one of those that make you think about how powerful and decisive love is, the actor seems to be unconvinced about spending his life with just one person. “People have a very childish view of monogamy and fidelity,” he said when asked about what you feel when faced with infidelity.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

It is known that their love began as a secret romance because while they began to feel things for each other, he was married to Jennifer Aniston. Since then both have made it clear that exclusivity misconstrued as “fidelity” is not essential for a relationship to be successful. It is not yet known if they had relationships with other people during their marriage, but what is clear is that Brad Pitt agreed to have a romantic relationship with the model Nicole Poturalski, and consented to by her husband, the German restaurant entrepreneur Roland Mary.

A source told the outlet Page Six that Brad was fascinated by this relationship because he was not interested in negativity and jealousy, just like Nicole was.

emma thompson

The veteran and wonderful British actress has said several times that she thinks that people often misunderstand their romantic ideals and that marriage is not exactly the best way to get to “happily ever after”.

“I think we’re locked into certain ideas and certain romantic ideals that have shaped the way we think about relationships for some time. And sometimes I wonder if there are alternatives, and if our fury, rage, disbelief and horror at infidelity is quite realistic,” he stated.

It seems that the big leagues of Hollywood entertainment are full of people with an ideal of freedom different from the one that the majority claims to ensure works. Other celebrities like tilda swintonTom Ford Cameron DiazWhoopi Goldberg, Sienna Miller and even Dolly Parton, have spoken out for leaving exclusive marriage in the past, where it used to work.

Not so in the Mexican and Latin scene, where it is still a taboo to talk about open relationships or those that contemplate more than two people. Finally, it is not something that celebrity couples are forced to socialize, but it would still be a way to start thinking that there are unconventional loves just as fantastic as those that have sold us in pairs all our lives.