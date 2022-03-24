Scarlett Johansson and other celebrities who have a twin brother

You’re not seeing twice, Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel and other Hollywood stars have twin brothers who could very well take over some scenes on the big screen.

If you were planning to schedule an appointment with the ophthalmologist, you better take a moment to read this text in its entirety.. Some Hollywood stars have a twin brother who could well have appeared on the big screen and with a few camera tricks, they would have gone unnoticed before our eyes. Whether it’s Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel or Oscar winner Rami Malek, all of them were mistaken as children because of their twin. Now get comfortable and go get your favorite snacks to meet who are the most famous actors and actresses of the seventh art who grew up with their twin and in the middle of 2022 you have been learning about these fun facts. Look at them!

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the biggest stars in the world after movies like Lost in Tokyo, Lucy, Jojo Rabbit and, of course, her participation in the MCU as Black Widow from Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Endgame.



And he also has a twin brother: Hunter, who lives away from the Hollywood spotlight and has developed a career in politics. In 2008 he was part of the campaign that brought Barack Obama to the presidency of the United States.

rami maleck

You are not seeing double: rami maleckOscar winner for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody, He has a twin brother, Sami Malek.. In this case, they not only make it clear that they are family, their resemblance is undeniable, like two drops of water.

Vin Diesel

Like what Vin Diesel have a twin? And not only that, her stage name with which she has conquered the world box office with the Fast and Furious saga, They are inspired by the name of his brother: Paul Vincentwho worked with Vin as a sound editor on the short film Multifacial.

Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore played the mutant Iceman in the first X-Men trilogy, but have you noticed a similarity to… Aaron Ashmore? They are twins! The second of the brothers is also an actor and has worked on series such as Veronica Mars, Smallville and Locke & Key.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up in front of the cameras with movies like A Gang of Rascals or Cupid’s Entanglements, always working together, this quickly made them Hollywood stars. Although they might look like triplets, Elizabeth Olsen, she is actually his younger sister by three years, but their resemblance is outstanding and currently she is one of the most famous actresses and in fact we will see her back as Wanda in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton is one of the emblematic actresses when we think of a badass character in action movies like Terminator 2: The Last Judgment, where her twin sister Leslie Hamilton also participated as her double. Unfortunately, Leslie passed away in August 2020.

Eve Green

Eva Green, a Parisian actress whom you will surely remember in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Dumbo, also grew up with a twin sister, Joy. In an interview with Town and Country magazine, she shared how her relationship was: “We got close with age, we were so different as kids. Now we really get along; we’re still so different, but we complement each other.”

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley, aka ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ he also had a twin, Jesse Garonwho was sadly stillborn on January 8, 1935 in East Tupelo, Mississippi.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, star of titles like Friends with Benefits and The Butterfly Effect, He also has a twin brother, did you know that? This is Michael, who suffers from cerebral palsy.



After receiving the Pillar of Character award at Drake University, Ashton spoke about the teachings he has received from his twin brother: “When I got older I spent years and years feeling bad about our inequities. It also taught me that he had gifts that I didn’t have. Extraordinary gifts that I didn’t have.”