Scarlett Johansson and other celebrities who have a twin brother

If you were planning to schedule an appointment with the ophthalmologist, you better take a moment to read this text in its entirety.. Some Hollywood stars have a twin brother who could well have appeared on the big screen and with a few camera tricks, they would have gone unnoticed before our eyes. Whether it’s Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel or Oscar winner Rami Malek, all of them were mistaken as children because of their twin.

Now get comfortable and go get your favorite snacks to meet who are the most famous actors and actresses of the seventh art who grew up with their twin and in the middle of 2022 you have been learning about these fun facts. Look at them!



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has become one of the biggest stars in the world after movies like lost in tokyo, Lucy, JojoRabbit and of course her involvement in the MCU as Black Widow since Iron Man 2 until Avengers: Endgame.

And he also has a twin brother: Hunter, who lives away from the Hollywood spotlight and has developed a career in politics. In 2008 he was part of the campaign that brought Barack Obama to the presidency of the United States.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

rami maleck

You’re not seeing double: Rami Malek, Oscar winner for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody, He has a twin brother, Sami Malek.. In this case, they not only make it clear that they are family, their resemblance is undeniable, like two drops of water.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Vin Diesel

How does Vin Diesel have a twin? And not only that, his stage name with which he has conquered the world box office with the saga of Fast and furious, They are inspired by the name of his brother: Paul Vincentwho worked with Vin as a sound editor on the short film multifaceted.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore played the mutant Iceman in the first trilogy of the X Menbut had you noticed a certain similarity with… Aaron Ashmore? They are twins! The second of the brothers is also an actor and has worked on series such as veronica mars, Smallville and Locke & Key.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton is one of the emblematic actresses when we think of badass characters in action movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, where her twin sister Leslie Hamilton also participated as her double. Unfortunately, Leslie passed away in August 2020.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Eve Green

Eva Green, Parisian actress whom you will surely remember in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and Dumbo, also grew up with a twin sister, Joy. In an interview with the magazine Town and Country shared how their relationship was: “We became close with age, we were so different as kids. Now we really hit it off; we’re still so different, but we complement each other.”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley, aka ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ he also had a twin, Jesse Garonwho was sadly stillborn on January 8, 1935 in East Tupelo, Mississippi.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, star of titles like Friends with benefits and The butterfly Effect, He also has a twin brother, did you know that? This is Michael, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

After receiving the Pillar of Character award at Drake University, Ashton spoke about the teachings he has received from his twin brother: “When I got older I spent years and years feeling bad about our inequities. It also taught me that he had gifts that I didn’t have. Extraordinary gifts that I didn’t have.”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Giovanni Ribisi

Giovanni Ribisi He has a remarkable career in Hollywood after participating in titles such as Antigangster force or Diary of a seducerthis without forgetting his participation in the sequels of Avatar under the direction of James Cameron.

In his case he has a twin sister: Marissa, although she is not engaged in the seventh art industry, but she also has creative gifts by working as a fashion designer. Her resemblance is remarkable.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


11/11 SLIDES