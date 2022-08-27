Scarlett Johansson and the best postpartum looks with which she proved that she loves herself in all her versions

Scarlett Johansson welcomed their second child last year product of her relationship with Colin Jost, parading in the postpartum beautiful looks that remind us that comfort is not fought with style.

Little Cosmo came to complete the family after the interpreter of the black widow already debuted in motherhood with Rose Dorothy Dauriac, offspring of her relationship with Romain Dauriac.

Now, with a consolidated romance and the self-esteem that he has been gaining at 37 years old, The famous one has not hidden in the postpartum period and has shown off her natural figure.

Scarlett Johansson’s best postpartum looks

In this sense, it should be noted that the also businesswoman and singer enjoys dressing simple and relaxed to meet her daily commitments in the most comfortable way possible.

That is why it is normal to see her betting on minidresses or long midi dresses in romantic colors and prints, that instantly elevate your image without having to do too much grooming.

As for the footwearhis basics are white sneakerswhich look good with any garment you wear, even if it is wide pants, sweaters and blazers, your most recurrent options when the temperature drops.

However, if Scarlett Johansson has an engagement that requires looking more formal and elegant, classic cuts and black are his best friends, as he proved it at the People’s Choice Awards.

On that date he gave lessons in sophistication with high-waisted pants and a strapless blouse that made her look very sexy, They defined her waist and stylized the figure in general.