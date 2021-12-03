Scarlett Johansson and the Disney cause: “We must be respected”

A few days ago, in receiving the American Cinematheque award,first spoke about the lawsuit he filed against Disney after the major releasedsimultaneously with the cinema and in PVOD on Disney +, and which resulted in an out-of-court economic settlement.

L’Associated Press has now reported further comments from the actress on the affair, in particular on the importance of asserting oneself and respecting:

I think it is important, in general, to know one’s value and to be respected. And I think in this industry… I’ve been working on it for so long, almost thirty years, and I’ve seen so many things… I think so many things have changed in these thirty years. A while ago I might have been afraid to stand up for myself, afraid of never working again or of being blacklisted. Thankfully there is a wind of great change in the zeitgeist, and I honestly think that within an industry as large and universal as the entertainment industry it is important that I lead this change.

In short, Johansson wanted to bring this lawsuit also to give an example of how you can assert your rights against a billionaire multinational like Disney, with whom she had worked for more than 10 years thanks to the Marvel Studios films.

The details of the agreement reached with the major were not disclosed (however, there was talk of about forty million dollars), but the conclusion was welcomed by both parties, so much so that Johansson has already signed to work for other projects with the studio, including a “top secret” project it will produce with Marvel Studios.