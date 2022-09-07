Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson and the sushi rolls awarded with 3 Michelin stars

Johansson is recognized throughout the world and despite this it is difficult to find information that satisfies the curiosity of her fans, as she is very reserved when it comes to privacy. However, today you will know the time that she stopped by a renowned restaurant awarded with the highest culinary honors.

Scarlett Johansson wandered around Hampshire in June this year while filming his latest project, one in which he is also involved Sienna Millerwho was seen by the same town during the stay of the protagonist of Black Widow.

But the truth is that Scarlett attended a well-known restaurant in whose social networks they published the actress’s visit, inviting her to go there again whenever she wanted or had the opportunity.

The restaurant is the Kyoto Kitchen, awarded with 3 Michelin stars and whose hosts offered the actress, according to the local itself, the famous winchester rollswhich on the menu of the restaurant in the United Kingdom, have a cost of 17.95 pounds sterling, and that in dollars amounts to 20.64.

I hope you enjoyed your visit and were able to sample the world famous Winchester Roll and our Grilled Black Cod. Please visit us again when you are filming in the area”, the restaurant posted on its Facebook account.

This sweet little restaurant is a hit with the locals. Authentic Japanese dishes are prepared with care, and there is fine detail in the execution. The tempura, sushi and sashimi are highlights but don’t miss the dishes”, is the reference of the guide Michelin about this restaurant that they have posted on their website.

So, despite not being in a cosmopolitan city, Johansson likes to eat well, so he takes on the task of finding that special place where food nourishes his body with delicious and unique flavors.

