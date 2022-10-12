Scarlett Johansson and the time she spent 4 hours preparing a dish

Johansson is an accomplished actress who no longer has to worry about chasing after a role, because now it usually comes to her, and that’s because her talent precedes her and her polished acting has earned her a place in the movie mecca.

Scarlett Johansson He has a natural talent to play any role that is put in front of him. This has allowed him to acquire unique characters such as Lucy (2014), Captain Marvel (2019), The lord of horses (1998), among others.

We have already talked about their eating habits, which translate into organic Y healthybut today we want to talk about an opportunity in which the actress invited some vegetarian friends to eat at home.

Scarlett decided first to cook a shepherd’s foot with meat soy, but in the words of the actress, the meat substitute had a very bad taste, and for this reason she decided to change the recipe at the last minute. Her new option made him think that it would end in a short time, but the hours passed and the actress continued frying.

“So I decided to make Eggplant Parmesan instead, which didn’t seem like a big deal. But it took forever to do it! It was so exhausting. I didn’t realize you had to sweat the eggplant and fry each piece perfectly, and then put the sauce on the side, and then everything had to sit and cool,” the actress told Food and Wine.

And he continued expressing: “four hours later i was cursing my vegetarian friends”. An experience that she will surely not want to repeat, and although she may make this dish again, she will surely prepare it for herself, and thus try to save the 4 hours invested in the kitchen.