Scarlett Johansson and the times she has shown that she does not have a flat stomach

Scarlett Johansson She is one of the most important actresses in the world, and has taken advantage of her fame to give important lessons in self-love.

These are some of the occasions when the protagonist of Black Widow has made it clear to us that self-love, feminism and body positive They are movements in which she has not hesitated to participate.

Don’t be afraid to show off your natural beauty.

The actress does not hesitate to share videos in which she appears with a washed face and casual looks, which reaffirms that the natural beauty It is today and you should never be ashamed to show yourself as you are (in all senses).

Self-care is synonymous with love

Fortunately, the thoughts that taking care of yourself and trying to see you well were mere vanity were left behind, and Scarlett Johansson is proof that it doesn’t matter if you’re 15, 20 or 30-something, it’s always important to have a suitable skin care (it even has its own beauty brand), not only to make you look gorgeous, but to spend a little time each day and take care of yourself as you deserve.

Champion of gender equality

One of the most viral videos of Scarlett Johansson is where he appears giving an interview with his classmates TheAvengers.

During a conference, a reporter asked Robert Downey Jr. how he had prepared to play the role of Tony Stark, an egocentric character, and what he had learned over three films.