Scarlett Johansson became Cosmo’s mom

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost kept the actress’s second pregnancy a secret for several months. Jealous of their privacy, they chose not to reveal anything about the expectation of the second child of the Black Widow of cinema, arrived after little Rose Dorothy, who is now 7 years old and is the result of Johansson’s previous marriage. But it was him who gave the announcement of the baby’s birth stand up comedian Jost, author and actor for the Saturday Night live. The new dad has revealed some details about the baby arrival including the name, which is a concentrate of sweetness and romance.

“Ok, ok: we had a baby, his name is Cosmo and we love him very much”

The tone of voice of the announcement is ironic and does not reveal consistent details (but we make do with those we know).

We know the baby is called Cosmos and it’s a boy: we don’t know more and, probably, we won’t even know in the future. The meaning of the name Cosmo is very beautiful and evocative: it comes from the Greek kòsmios and it means “order”. A good wish for the little one that is the result of the marriage between two brilliant artists much loved by the public. Scarlett Johansson, with her swinging movie roles between the dramatic and the brilliant, has now crystallized her career and is in demand on all sets that matter. Her husband Colin Jost, whom she married in 2020 (after two marriages: the first to Ryan Raynolds, now Blake Lively’s husband; the second to Romain Dauriac with whom she had her first daughter) is a highly regarded comedian and one of the voices. and the show’s flagship pens Saturday Night Live.

Scarlett Johansson’s second child thus landed in the world without further details. So they want his mom and dad, who have no intention of exposing the baby (just as it has been until now for Scarlett Johansson’s first daughter) given their position and exposure. It will be difficult for us to see him in photos in the future, so let’s be satisfied with this little information: knowing his name is already a great privilege. Welcome, little Cosmo!