Scarlett Johansson boasts a great body in leggings and a face without makeup

The actress Scarlett Johansson was captured by paparazzi in the hamptons while getting some exercise before a day of fun.

showed off his shapely figure wearing a navy tank top, gray leggings, and quirky yellow Birkenstock sandals. She wore a white cap and dark glasses that increased the glamor of her look sports.

The 37-year-old star left a pilates class and headed to her car carrying a thermos, cell phone and other accessories.

He reappears before the cameras in The Hamptons, New York, after 11 months of becoming a mother. She welcomed her son Cosmo last August; she shares it with her husband Colin Just.

In an interview with Vanity Fair she said that becoming a mother was a reset for her. “Obviously, having children is the most important life-changing thing. I have two children, and after having my daughter Rose, it took me a long time to get that kind of fresh start feeling,” she said.

“I was so involved and concerned in that primary phase, where you are still connected to your baby. And then I got to work pretty quickly after that. I always felt like I was trying to keep up and create some kind of life balance, which I think is probably a lie,” she added.

Scarlett and her husband Colin have been married for two years.

The couple married in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony after being engaged for more than a year.

The actress told Ellen Degeneres that Jost has always been very charming and romantic. Her marriage proposal just killed her with tenderness and keeps it in her memories as a beautiful moment in her life.

She claims to be completely in love with Colin Josh. The New Yorker studied at the Harvard University and started out as a writer on the NBC show, but has worked his way up to become a key part of the comedy team.

This was the comedian’s first marriage and the third for Scarlett Johanssonas she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and art curator Romain Dauriac.

Although motherhood is now her priority, she plans to return to action in her next film ‘The Sea Change’. The film focuses its story on the famous London playwright Emmanuel and his ailing wife Lillian, who has never truly buried the memory of the couple’s late daughter, Sarah. The couple’s rocky marriage takes an unexpected turn when they travel to a remote Greek island.

