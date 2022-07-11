Scarlett Johansson celebrates one year since the release of Black Widow | instagram

It was recently a year since the superhero movie Black Widow premiered, starring the beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson where she delighted fans of the Marvel cinematic world for the last time seeing her wear the costume, a film to say goodbye to the character.

According to the internet, it acquired more than 379 million dollars around the world, cataloging it as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2021, and it is not for less because after the end they gave Natasha Romanoff in the saga of avengersbeing sacrificed so that they could obtain one of the gems they were looking for, Marvel I would decide to give him a solo film.

After several years and several appearances in these acclaimed films, Scarlett Johansson She knew how to acquire more fame and affection from the followers due to her incredible beauty but above all to her charisma that stole everyone’s heart and so that they could have a worthy farewell this would be the perfect opportunity to wear the suit one last time .

Now, the beautiful 37-year-old artist does not have social networks, however, her fan club creates accounts in her name and uploads content about her projects, best photographs and red carpets, so this time they chose to publish the photographs of Johansson being Black Widow for the first anniversary of the film.

This film would star Scarlett Johansson beside Florence Pugh participating in a role as the younger sister of Natasha giving a complete 180 ° turn to the plot and the acclaimed actor of the Netflix series, stranger thingswe talk about David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov a father figure for the two movie celebrities.

On the other hand, the movie “Black Widow” had its controversy because less than a month after the premiere, the leading actress would have sued Disney for having breached the contract he had with her, at the time of making a simultaneous premiere, because according to the beautiful woman in that role they had clarified that the project would only be released in theaters and not on its streaming platform Disney+ how it finally happened.

Despite having been a very notorious and famous legal dispute, they concluded that it would be best to fix their problems, so the company compensated with $40 million dollars and ended up stating that everything between them was fine.