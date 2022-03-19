Scarlett Johansson confesses what she hopes her children never find out about her past

Last August it was confirmed that Scarlett Johansson she had given birth to her first child with her husband Colin Jost, and they later revealed that the chosen name had been Cosmo.

The Marvel actress is usually very reserved with her family life but on some occasions she gives some details aboutand her experience with motherhood and with their children.

scarlett has one 7 year old daughter, Rose Dorothy, and his son Cosmo has already fulfilled 7 months.





Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost | Getty

During his appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, the ‘Black Widow’ has confessed something she wants hide their children about their past fervently.

“Oh you know what? My daughter may have asked me this before,” he replies, thinking about the question. “i used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so embarrassed… I just don’t want her to ever think that I thought it was cool, because she can never smoke, never ever,” fears Scarlett.

“Because that’s what you do. You forbid your children to do things and they don’t do them,” he adds wryly. “So yeah, I hope she never finds out,” he confesses about Rose.

During the same game with Drew Barrymore, the actress also confesses that her increased “irrational fear” before it was to be sure that I would never go to work again.

“Every time I finished a project, I was like, ‘That’s it! I’ve had a good trip and now i will never work again‘”, recognize.

They also ask him if it is true that can cry every time he proposes, and both actresses start a kind of competition where they are encouraged to try to cry. Drew begins to talk about her daughters and the relationship he has with them and could never have with her mother, letting her emotion wash over her as Scarlett looks at her with glassy eyes.

As you keep talking, Scarlett gets tears that fall down his face and then both celebrate with laughter, applause and a high five. “Anyone watching it has to be thinking, ‘These people are two psychopaths,'” Johansson jokes with a laugh.

