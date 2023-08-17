Scarlett Johansson confirms a new project with Marvel

legal conflict between Scarlett Johansson And Disney was one of the most talked about events of 2021. However, it seems that both the parties have buried their differences in the past and are ready to cooperate again. in an interview with comic book, The actress confirms that her next project with Marvel, whose existence has been known for years, is still alive,

Now, it’s important to note that Scarlett Johansson’s new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it will be as a producer, I mean, we don’t know if she’ll venture into acting with her usual Natasha Romanoff persona. Johansson had previously commented on her interest in participating in the behind-the-scenes process at some point, and those led by Kevin Feige were happy to provide her with the opportunity. After all, it is an important part of his films.

Another point to consider, and one that Scarlett Johansson emphasized in her speech, is The project is not in progress at this time, the reason? writers strikeWhich has virtually affected the entire film and television industry, temporarily putting its plans with Marvel on hold. Of course, this is an external situation that must be resolved in a favorable way for all those affected.

To the above we must also add the possibility of freeing Second strike in Hollywood, now driven by actors, Just a week earlier, the union had agreed to come together to demand reform of the collective bargaining agreement. If they do not reach an agreement with the producer companies before June 30, they will stop work.

“Yes. He’s still alive, but not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all waiting to see what happens with the writers’ strike and possibly our own guild strike. Just before the strike, We were in the middle of development, and now everything is boiling over,” Scarlett Johansson said.

The new Scarlett Johansson and Marvel will have to wait

So, everything indicates that we’ll have to wait a few years to see the end result of the next collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios. Even though the project may resume in the coming months, the reality is that the production company already has a well laid out roadmap for its upcoming feature films and series. As a result, Kevin Feige will have to find space for a film or series produced by the actress.

Also, it cannot be ignored that the Marvel calendar again underwent significant changes. it was announced today avengers: the kong dynasty, avengers: secret wars, Fantastic Four, by lightning, blade And Captain America: Brave New World They pushed their release date forward. Can you guess the reason? Yes, the writers’ strike.

At the moment, it seems we have to be very careful when we talk about releases in the film industry. This time, Panorama is subject to a writers’ strike And, possibly, one of the actors that could debut in the coming weeks.

Although the future doesn’t look very encouraging, it is good news that Scarlett Johansson and Marvel are continuing their project despite the strain they experienced two years ago. Resolving their differences through a major financial settlement allowed the actress to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She might not be acting anymore but contributing her knowledge as a producer.

