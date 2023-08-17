Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson confirms a new project with Marvel

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 33 2 minutes read

legal conflict between Scarlett Johansson And Disney was one of the most talked about events of 2021. However, it seems that both the parties have buried their differences in the past and are ready to cooperate again. in an interview with comic book, The actress confirms that her next project with Marvel, whose existence has been known for years, is still alive,

Now, it’s important to note that Scarlett Johansson’s new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it will be as a producer, I mean, we don’t know if she’ll venture into acting with her usual Natasha Romanoff persona. Johansson had previously commented on her interest in participating in the behind-the-scenes process at some point, and those led by Kevin Feige were happy to provide her with the opportunity. After all, it is an important part of his films.

Another point to consider, and one that Scarlett Johansson emphasized in her speech, is The project is not in progress at this time, the reason? writers strikeWhich has virtually affected the entire film and television industry, temporarily putting its plans with Marvel on hold. Of course, this is an external situation that must be resolved in a favorable way for all those affected.

To the above we must also add the possibility of freeing Second strike in Hollywood, now driven by actors, Just a week earlier, the union had agreed to come together to demand reform of the collective bargaining agreement. If they do not reach an agreement with the producer companies before June 30, they will stop work.

“Yes. He’s still alive, but not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all waiting to see what happens with the writers’ strike and possibly our own guild strike. Just before the strike, We were in the middle of development, and now everything is boiling over,” Scarlett Johansson said.

The new Scarlett Johansson and Marvel will have to wait

scarlett johansson, black widow, disney plus

So, everything indicates that we’ll have to wait a few years to see the end result of the next collaboration between Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios. Even though the project may resume in the coming months, the reality is that the production company already has a well laid out roadmap for its upcoming feature films and series. As a result, Kevin Feige will have to find space for a film or series produced by the actress.

Also, it cannot be ignored that the Marvel calendar again underwent significant changes. it was announced today avengers: the kong dynasty, avengers: secret wars, Fantastic Four, by lightning, blade And Captain America: Brave New World They pushed their release date forward. Can you guess the reason? Yes, the writers’ strike.

At the moment, it seems we have to be very careful when we talk about releases in the film industry. This time, Panorama is subject to a writers’ strike And, possibly, one of the actors that could debut in the coming weeks.

Although the future doesn’t look very encouraging, it is good news that Scarlett Johansson and Marvel are continuing their project despite the strain they experienced two years ago. Resolving their differences through a major financial settlement allowed the actress to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She might not be acting anymore but contributing her knowledge as a producer.

Receive our newsletter every morning. A guide to understanding what matters in relation to technology, science and digital culture.

Processing…

Ready! You Are Already Subscribed

An error occurred, please refresh the page and try again

Also in hypertext:

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 33 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Coco Costons provides Pilates and ‘sporty’ type classes with Dash and the celebrities

July 17, 2023

The movie that revived the zombie genre has conquered streaming screens again

1 week ago

Music producer and composer Mark Ronson is assembling a powerful band…

3 weeks ago

Margot Robbie received a million dollar offer to model her legs in a photo shoot in an OnlyFans contest

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button