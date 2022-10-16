Scarlett Johansson feared for her career because the industry “hypersexualized” her

Scarlett Johansson (New York, 1984) has confessed that she felt that her professional career would end soon because the industry “hypersexualized” her at a very young age. In an interview for the podcast Armchair Expert, Hosted by actor and comedian Dax Shepard, the actress says she felt like she had been objectified. “They pigeonholed me as an actress, so much so that I didn’t see offers coming to me for the things I wanted to do,” says the actress.

In a conversation lasting almost two hours, Johansson reviews her career and says that accepting roles in which she played naive women contributed to this hypersexualization going on too long, which led her to fear for her future in acting. “I said to myself, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And it was like: Is that it? I felt like my career was over,” she lamented.

‘Lost in traslation’ launched her to fame but also conditioned her professional career: “I think everyone thought she was 40 years old”

Much of that situation was due to his participation in the film Lost in translation (2003) by Sofia Coppola, which she played when she was 17 years old with Bill Murray and that launched her to fame. In the film, she played a girl five years older, while the co-star, whom she kissed in the plot, was 52 years old. “I think everyone thought she was older, that she was 40 years old, and that she had been acting for a long time ”, Follows the actress, married to the comedian Colin Jost, and mother of two children: Rose Dorothy, eight years old, and Cosmo, one.

Other topics about her career that made her feel uncomfortable, such as sex scenes or on-screen nudity, were also addressed in the podcast. However, Johansson believes that times have changed and that young actresses, such as Zendaya and Florence Pugh, are no longer so easily forced into pigeonholes. “I see younger actresses, who are in their 20s, who feel like they’re allowed to be all these different things; people are now much more dynamic”, comments the actress, who believes, however, that there is still a lot of work to be done in Hollywood.

