Scarlett Johansson feels uncomfortable with such “flattery”

The actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the artists in the entertainment industry. cinema with greater relevance at the time, one of the most paid, but also one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, with the most beautiful faces and her silhouette that drives industry fans the most crazy.

Well, this beautiful woman not only has an extraordinary beauty, but also an impressive talent that has been recorded in all the film projects in which she has been participating throughout her artistic career, since since she was eleven years old she has been under the spotlight of the cameras.

Added to this, the charisma that accompanies the producer Y businesswoman has won the hearts of fans, without a doubt, however, apparently receiving so much attention could become uncomfortable, because when this attention begins to focus on other aspects.

Because as we said at the beginning, Scarlett Johansson she is incredibly talented but the media and a large section of her fan club focus more on her beauty and the perfection of her silhouette, as well as her attributes, making her feel extremely uncomfortable about it.

For so long, many projects highlighted more how she looked than the performance performed by the celebrity, that began to affect her, making her feel stuck, she had the opportunity to talk about it freely on the Armchair Expert podcast.

She confessed:

“I became an object, they pigeonholed me, so much so that I didn’t see offers coming to me for the things I wanted to do…” “I said to myself: ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played’ and it was like, “Is that it? I felt like my career was over.”

For a long time, Scarlett Johansson was dealing with machismo when he played the iconic character of Black Widowshe had to face questions that truly offended her, that is, at press conferences, the rest of the cast were asked interesting questions about their characters.

On the other hand, when it came to her, the questions used to be about her physique, about how well she looked inside the character’s tailored suit, which clearly bothered the actress, because her work was undervalued.