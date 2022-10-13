Scarlett Johansson felt “hypersexualized” in Hollywood early in her career

Although things are progressing, Scarlett explained that there is still a long way to go before women don’t feel objectified in the business.

“We live in a patriarchy, and I feel like there’s a fundamental reality to the status of women that always, even if those 600 men aren’t necessarily actively aggressive like they would have been a minute ago, it’s still fundamentally there,” Scarlett explained, ” it’s so ingrained in our culture and society. It’s hard for me to imagine it ever not being an element.”

And now that the star is in her thirties, she finds herself caught between two generations’ approaches to confronting patriarchy in the entertainment industry.

Scarlett noted, “Our mothers told us, ‘Use everything you can to get what you need. Use your feminine wiles. Use your sexuality.’ And then there’s our generation, I think, that has done that and also [ha dicho]: ‘This is not right, there has to be another way,’ and there’s the younger generation of women, like fifteen years younger than me, who say: ‘You don’t have to accept any of that shit#@#. There is a system that is completely rejected. It’s an interesting place to be in the middle.”

So how do you sum up Scarlett Johansson progress in business now? Well, he says it’s “two steps forward and two steps back.” And he concludes: “I think if you don’t leave room for people to notice, then real progressive change doesn’t happen.”

Article originally published in Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Juárez.