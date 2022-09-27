Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

Cosmo may not have a traditional name, but when Scarlett Johansson appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she revealed that, like her sister, she shares her nickname with a plant you might find in a garden.

Previously, it was speculated about Twitter that Johansson and Colin Jost must be fans of “Seinfeld,” “The Jetsons,” or “The Fairly OddParents” to explain their baby’s unusual name. However, they didn’t name their son after a neighbor who never knocks on the door, an overbearing boss from the future, or a fairy who probably shouldn’t be allowed to wield a wand. “We just put a bunch of cards together,” Johansson joked to Clarkson. “I thought it was so charming.” And although Jost’s mother was not a fan, Johansson revealed that the name was a hit with the couple’s friends and with his daughter, Rose. “Cosmo is a really sweet little flower. It comes in different shades of orange and yellow,” she said. “That’s why my daughter liked it.”

Johansson is quite private when it comes to her children, which is why she never publicly revealed why she chose the name Rose for her daughter. However, if her mother put her heart into her floral nickname before giving birth, we wonder if she felt that she suited her daughter after her arrival. “I had a very strong image in my mind of what my baby would look like,” Johansson told W Magazine in 2015. “And of course she’s completely different.”