Scarlett Johansson: For this reason there is enmity between her and Gwyneth Paltrow

Scarlett Johansson is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses. Unfortunately, Hollywood has always tried to make her look bad, since, for example, she has always been called a “pretty blonde” and they have never recognized her talent. On the other hand, the actress has even had to face various rivalries that have arisen in the middle of the filming of some movies.

For example, in recent years a rumor has emerged that Scarlett Johansson would not get along with Gwyneth Paltrow at all, actress with whom he even shared the screen in the successful movie “Iron Man 2”. In said tape, both shared the screen with Robert Downey Jr.

Few people know it, but Paltrow and Johansson refused to pose together at the “Iron Man 2” premiere in Los Angeles. Apparently the bad relationship arose when Paltrow did not like at all that Scarlett received a lot of attention on the film set.

Even Gwyneth Paltrow got even angrier when an official poster for the film appeared where she did not appear, but Scarlett Johansson was among the main protagonists of the film. However, Johansson assured: “It was a relief to have Gwyneth on set to find some balance in this whole world full of men”while Paltrow remained absolutely silent.

However, both had to put their differences aside, since years later Paltrow and Johansson had to share the screen in the movie “Avengers: Endgame” and even the two actresses starred in one of the most iconic scenes of the film.

