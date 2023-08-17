Sports

Scarlett Johansson got paid to film ‘Asteroid City’ in Madrid

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 26 1 minute read

This film is also included in the upcoming release ‘Asteroid City’, A film directed by Wes Anderson and full of great stars like Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swint, Adrien Brody and Scarlett Johanssonamong others.

Some actors who have traveled to Spain for film shoots Chinchón selected land. An unconventional shoot that, unlike any other title, has paid its cast far more than a big production.

But amidst all these matters, the money they get attracts special attention. Scarlett JohanssonOne of Hollywood’s great stars, who confirmed to ‘Variety’, hasn’t added any huge numbers to his bank account with the film, because earned $4,000 after each week on set,

Far from $20 million for ‘Black Widow’

Now, if we transfer that $4,000 per week In the two months they were filming in Madrid, it reached $36,000, which in turn is a little over 33,000 euros., A figure that does not reflect the contribution of the actress who received the amount in 2020 $20 million for recording ‘Black Widow’,

However, one such film only gave him more headaches, as he came to legal action against Disney for staging the film while it was in theaters, earning him less money than it collected at the theaters. Had happened. About this the actress tells that it was a “sad and depressing” phaseBut most of all it is sad.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

“It was hard to explain why I identified with neuter pronouns”. gq spain

3 days ago

Bad Bunny – Kendall Jenner talks love amid romance rumors with Metro Puerto Rico

2 days ago

Carmen Barbieri breaks down after a painful death: “He left us”

17 hours ago

Who is ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button