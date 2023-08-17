Scarlett Johansson got paid to film ‘Asteroid City’ in Madrid

This film is also included in the upcoming release ‘Asteroid City’, A film directed by Wes Anderson and full of great stars like Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swint, Adrien Brody and Scarlett Johanssonamong others.

Some actors who have traveled to Spain for film shoots Chinchón selected land. An unconventional shoot that, unlike any other title, has paid its cast far more than a big production.

But amidst all these matters, the money they get attracts special attention. Scarlett JohanssonOne of Hollywood’s great stars, who confirmed to ‘Variety’, hasn’t added any huge numbers to his bank account with the film, because earned $4,000 after each week on set,

Far from $20 million for ‘Black Widow’

Now, if we transfer that $4,000 per week In the two months they were filming in Madrid, it reached $36,000, which in turn is a little over 33,000 euros., A figure that does not reflect the contribution of the actress who received the amount in 2020 $20 million for recording ‘Black Widow’,

However, one such film only gave him more headaches, as he came to legal action against Disney for staging the film while it was in theaters, earning him less money than it collected at the theaters. Had happened. About this the actress tells that it was a “sad and depressing” phaseBut most of all it is sad.