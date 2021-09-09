Scarlett Johansson had asked for $ 100 million to star in the film, according to a report

Scarlett Johansson recently sued Disney over alleged breach of contract, considering that Black Widow, the film dedicated to the Marvel heroine she played, would have been released on Disney + without her approval. The Wall Street Journal shed light on the story in a new exclusive article, stating that before the film’s launch, the American actress and model would have tried to negotiate a payment of approximately $ 100 million, while two months after the theatrical release. his salary would correspond to 20 million, a fifth of the amount requested.

According to the newspaper, Scarlett Johansson’s agents would have asked Disney to negotiate an agreement that included a payment of 100 million dollars after discovering that the film would be released in VIP Access on Disney +. The calculation of the payment was made starting from a hypothetical gain of 1.2 billion dollars at the box office, a value calculated on the average of the publications of Marvel films before Covid-19. However, it seems that Disney never made a counteroffer, and as a result Scarlett Johansson received the $ 20 million starting point, plus a few minor bonuses related to box office results.

Scarlett Johansson criticized Disney’s lack of professionalism, given that the original agreement provided for important bonuses linked to the success of the film in the cinema. For example, Robert Downey Jr. had received the same contract to star in Avengers: Endgame, with a starting base of $ 20 million and bonuses linked to the success of the film at the box office. In total, the actor had received just over $ 75 million, a substantial salary considering the film featured multiple internationally acclaimed actors.

Scarlett Johansson, however, was deprived of this possibility, as distribution on Disney + was not initially planned. However, it should be considered that Black Widow grossed a total of $ 372 million, a much lower figure than assumed by the actress’s agents, so the $ 100 million requested could have caused Disney some trouble.

The backstory of Scarlett Johansson’s effort to breach the walls of Disney’s Magic Kingdom, seeking superhero status in Hollywood’s biggest star-vs.-studio battle in decades by @erichschwartzel and @JBFlint https://t.co/Y7fr9QdeJ8 via @WSJ – Joe Flint (@JBFlint) September 3, 2021

And what do you think of it? Would a change in salary be correct? Let us know yours in the comments!