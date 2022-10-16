Scarlett Johansson had problems in her youth for this reason

After his participation as ‘Black Widow’ in the saga of ‘Avengers’ of the UCM, the actress Scarlett Johansson She has positioned herself as one of the most successful and best-paid actresses in recent years. Additionally, she has been nominated for an Oscar in the ‘Best Actress’ category twice and won a BAFTA for her performance in ‘Lost in Translation’. Added to this are his 5 Golden Globe nominations and 3 SAG (Screen Actors Guild Award) nominations. However, Johansson has had to deal with a series of problems that almost ended his fledgling career during his youthsince he has had to deal with a constant hypersexualization in the Hollywood industry from the first years of his career.

Through an exclusive interview for the podcast “Armchair Expert”, by Dax Shepard, the actress opened up about her experience with hypersexualization in Hollywood, topic that has also been pointed out by other actresses such as Jennifer Lawrence Y naomi watts.

“I became an object a typecast actressand felt like I wasn’t getting job offers for the things I wanted to doJohansson explains. “I remember thinking, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ I stopped being something desirableand I had to fight that feeling.” he added.

In the talk, Johansson also pointed out that there is a deep contempt for actresses when they reach a slightly older age, so he thought that after being pigeonholed as a femme fataleno one would consider her for other types of roles in the industry anymore. “I think everyone thought I was older and had been acting for a long time, they typecast me into this weird crazy thing of being hypersexualized. I felt like it was all over, more or less… That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played, and I was like, ‘This is it.’”.



Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson admires Zendaya and Florence Pugh

After recounting her own experience within the industry, the ‘Jojo Rabbit’ actress took a few minutes to praise the performances of Zendaya Y Florence Pughwith whom she shared roles in the movie ‘Black Widow’ (2021), affirming that they have directed their careers so as not to be pigeonholed in any type of role, highlighting their acting talent much more than their obvious physical beauty. “Zendaya. That’s a great example, also Florence Pugh. She works in all different genres and you can see all these different shades in her paint box.”.

In addition, he also added that the film industry is going through a moment of reinvention that could leave behind the typecasting of actresses by allowing them to experiment a little more with different film genres. “Now I see younger actors who are in their twenties and it feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things, like they can interpret different things… We’re not even allowed to pigeonhole actors anymore, thankfully”, he assured.