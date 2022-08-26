Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother: this is Hunter

Scarlett Johansson managed to become one of the most famous and respected actresses Hollywood thanks to the extraordinary talent he has shown over more than two decades of career.

However, the actress is not only a dedicated artist, also a very familiar person. Although she is very reserved, she has shown on several occasions to be a great mother, daughter, and sister.

Of her four siblings, the protagonist of Black Widow is especially close to one: his twin brother Hunter, with whom he has a beautiful and strong relationship that not everyone knows about.

This is Hunter, the handsome twin brother of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Ingrid and Hunter Austin Johansson They were born on November 22, 1984 in Manhattan, New York. Of them, the oldest is the actress because she was born three minutes before her fraternal twin.

Since his childhood, the twins have been inseparable and have supported each other in everything. In fact, both of them were his greatest support when his parents divorced at the age of 13 and the family broke up.

As the interpreter has told in the past, her mother decided to move to California after the divorce, while her father stayed in New York. They decided to stay with him. The times were hard, but Scarlett remembers that her twin was her support.

“My parents were on either coast and our next older brother is five years older than us and was in college,” he reminded Glamor.

“We had to stick together and be each other’s constant in an environment that was really changing a lot,” he asserted.

He also mentioned his brother as one of his fundamental pillars to overcome his divorce from Ryan Reynolds. “I was pretty depressed at first,” she confessed to Gala.

“Luckily, I have some very close friends who have been by my side for 15 years (…). I also have a close relationship with my twin brother Hunter…”, he added.

About his twin brother dynamic, Hunter once spoke in an interview with For the in 2015.”She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin“, said.

“There are few places and times that my sister can move without being recognized. When those rare cases happen, I remember a time before his celebrity, when we were kids, and I treasure that”, he stated.

In the same talk, the star of lost in translation He also expressed himself with the sweetest words about his twin: “I feel very connected to him. He is the person with the most golden heart.”

“I think that many people spend their lives looking for a partner, someone who is a mirror in which to reflect, who reminds them that they have lived. You want someone to tell you what they witnessed in your life. My twin brother has always been that to me.”, he pointed.

Do you want to know more about Hunter Johansson? Next, we tell you everything that is known about him.

Hunter has accompanied Scarlett to many red carpets.

The closeness of Hunter and Scarlett It has been maintained since childhood. A proof of this is the fact that he has been the most recurrent companion of his sister to their professional commitments and red carpets.

The young man has escorted the Oscar nominee to many events, such as the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and a Nintendo Gamecube launch party in 2001.

It should be noted that with their appearances together, the difference in height between them has been revealed. And it is that, while the famous one is 1.60 m tall, her twin is 1.91 m tall.

He had an approach to acting, but decided to dedicate himself to politics

Hunter Johansson He also had an experience in the world of acting. According to Imdb, the 37-year-old made his screen debut with a small role in Manny & Loa movie starring Scarlett.

Nevertheless, decided not to pursue a career in Hollywood. In fact, she did not act in any other production after her appearance in this project released in 1996.

Growing up, he attended and graduated from University of Vermont. It is unknown what career she studied, but apparently it is related to politics as she has worked in that world ever since.

He served in Barack Obama’s campaign and re-election to the presidency of the United States in 2008. In the past, he has also served as a community organizer for the New York office of Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer.

In 2019, Hunter earned his Masters in Public Administration from New York University.

Besides, several media assure that he has modeled for some small brands such as tod’s. And it is that, although he is not identical to Scarlett, he undoubtedly has the image of a handsome model.

Launched an initiative to help victims of natural disasters

In addition to being attractive and intelligent, the twin brother of Scarlett Johansson He is also passionate about helping communities in need. Thanks to this, she has always felt great admiration for him.

In fact, Hunter founded the nonprofit organization Solar Responders to support firefighters and paramedics to save lives after natural disasters, among other emergencies.

the onege equip first aid stations with solar power systems and storage so that people do not die due to lack of electricity at critical moments.

One of the places where he has taken his initiative is Puerto Ricowhere Hurricane Maria left the island without electricity.

“If there is one truly altruistic person I know in my life, it is my brother.Scarlett told People about Hunter. “He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I am incredibly proud of him.”

The actress and her partner Colin Joshaccompanied Hunter to the island to help install some solar panels for a fire station.

Before Solar Responders, Hunter had already shown his philanthropic side by working for different causes. For example, you worked as a customer service manager for Friends of Rockawaya nonprofit organization founded to rebuild homes in Far Rockaway after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

ScarJo has also accompanied him to help those in need on other occasions. Just as they did by being hosts a fundraiser Champions of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Fundraiser in New York City in 2014.

“Hunter and I were here in New York; we were 15 when 9/11 happened, and that was pretty shockingJohansson said in an interview at the time.

“We thought the city we grew up in was solid as a rock and it shook the foundations of the city, obviously for very different reasons,” he added.

He also added: “Seeing the city shake once again (by Hurricane Sandy), it was totally, totally shocking to the people who lived here. Two years later, people are feeling the enormous effects of this devastating loss.”

HunterJo shares a bit of her life on Instagram

Unlike her sister, Hunter does have social networks like Instagram. Although he remains secretive about a variety of matters, in his profile on this platform, the entrepreneur has shared some glimpses into his life and aspects about him.

Among the things he brags about, in addition to his handsomeness, are his studies and his philanthropic initiatives. Also on the platform shows the activities you like to do to keep fitsuch as hiking and playing sports.