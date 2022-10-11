Scarlett Johansson has been hypersexualized from a very young age

Scarlett Johansson credit: Bang Showbiz

Scarlett Johansson believes that she has been “objectified” throughout her fruitful career. The 37-year-old actress, who rose to stardom as a child actress, considers that she has been “hypersexualized” from a very young age.

During her stint on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, the actress/producer/director said: “I became kind of objectified and pigeonholed in a way where I felt like I didn’t get job offers for the things I wanted to do. I remember thinking, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something desirable and something I was fighting against.”

The Hollywood star recalled feeling “typecast” after starring opposite Bill Murray in the Sofia Coppola-directed film ‘Lost in Translation’.

The interpreter – who was still a teenager when she filmed the film – declared: “I think that everyone thought that she was older and that she had been a long time [actuando], I was pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt that [mi carrera] had finished. I thought that that was the kind of career that she had and that those were the roles that she had played. But I remember her thinking, ‘Is this it?'”

Scarlett played a character five years older than her in ‘Lost in Translation’, so the actress still remembers having fears for her career after the premiere of the film.

“That race doesn’t last very long, so it was scary at the time. In a way, I was like, ‘Is this it? I put a lot of that down to the fact that people thought I was much, much older.’

On the other hand, the businesswoman also considers that the panorama is very different for young actresses today.

“I see younger actors who are in their 20s. It seems like they’re allowed to be all these different things. It’s also another era. We’re not really allowed to pigeonhole actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.” “.