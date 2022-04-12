Scarlett Johansson, her beauty valued at millions of dollars | instagram

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson, known by her stage name Scarlett Johansson, is a famous 37-year-old actress, model and director, beginning her career as a child, at 14 years of age, starting with small supporting roles, in which they already captured the public and critical attention as they praised his work ever since.

When she turned 18 years old, another stage began for the brilliant actress, since it was when she began starring in projects, such as Lost in Translationwhich would see the light in 2003, earned him two nominations for the prestigious Golden Globes and a prize BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards).

For the year 2009, Scarlett Johansson I would try my luck in the world of music, because apart from being talented for acting and pretty, I would have a very good timbre of voz, releasing a couple of albums that managed to enter the famous lists of Billboard 200. He participated in various films such as Sponge Bob Square Pants in 2004, Her a science fiction film that would be released in 2013, among many others.

Already having a long career, his fame would rise like foam with the film project that would bring the world of Marvel in hand, because in 2018 he would have the role as black widow for the The Avengers and having appearances in the different films of the same world.

Scarlett Johansson, her beauty valued at millions of dollars



What Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldierto mention a few and in the different installments that the saga of The Avengersuntil in the year 2020 he would have his own movie, being considered as successful by critics, by fans and at the box office.

Considered one of the best paid actresses in the world of Hollywood, being a multifaceted actress, she came to be named by the famous magazine Times What “One of the most powerful celebrities in the world“, acting in films that have managed to collect more than 14.3 billion dollars at the box office.

Currently the beautiful actress has a net worth of $165 million dollars, something like 3 billion Mexican pesos, can you believe it? Well, it would make sense, since she entered the world of cinema since she was little, she is very versatile, she has released albums, her films are blockbusters, this is only the fruit of all the effort she has put into her career her.