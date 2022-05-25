Scarlett Johansson in an open robe gives a glimpse inside | instagram

The beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson impresses her fans by portraying herself in such a flirtatious way that she left them breathless, as she wore a button-down blouse, they looked separate, giving a look inside that left them on the edge of their seat.

Sitting on a corner of a wall, her legs crossed, giving a flirtatious look to the camera accompanied by a small smile, was how the famous actress portrayed herself, because her fans could not face such beauty so they were surrendered at her feet, already that her young and perfect face steals more than glances.

In very short blonde hair, some soft waves can be seen on the sides of her face, the praise of her most loyal fans was immediate, since some very directly reminded her of her beauty while others in a way more poetically they told her the reason why she had twice been the winner of the title “the most attractive woman alive”.

One of the comments that stood out was:

“A star that illuminates and inspires like a beautiful and magical dream. In a few words, you are precious”

“Divine Creation of God”

However, the entire publication was full of love from his followers, he already leaves a reaction by proceeding to comment, heart emoticons, faces with eyes of love, praise and words where the main theme was to comment on the beauty of Scarlett Johansson. Even her fandom is so great that they create their name where they share images of her, as well as news to keep other followers up to date on projects she is working on.

photo: instagram



The beautiful 37-year-old actress is working alongside an old friend, Chris Evansboth worked together for the films that were part of the cinematographic world of Marvelsince the actor played the leader Captain Americawhile Scarlett the redheaded and pretty spy Black Widow. On this occasion, it will be for a new project on the streaming platform Manzanacall AppleTV which is under the name “Project Artemis”, although many details are not yet known, both actors have already confirmed it.