Scarlett Johansson includes all women in her speech | instagram

The beautiful actress Scarlett Johansson is known worldwide for playing the role of the dangerous redhead Black Widow in the cinematographic world of Marvel, beginning as a secondary character who won the hearts of fans with his great charisma, talent, also with the undeniable beauty of the artist, that is why little by little he was acquiring more and more leadership.

His fame was climbing so much that he came to have a solo film, the title is the same name of the character, released on June 29, 2021, having a good reception from the followers, even amazed by the plot that would present, the sister of Natasha Romanoffthis story would be given continuity in the series of the character hawk eye.

However, “Black Widow” is a film that radiates a lot of female empowerment, being directed by the Australian writer Cate Shortlandstarring Scarlett Johansson in company of Florence PughOlga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Rachel Weissamong others, this film would receive six nominations in the different categories at the famous awards ceremony People’s Choice Awards.

You may also be interested, Anitta reveals release date of ‘Lobby’ with Missy Elliott

Receiving nominations in the categories of “The Movie of 2021”, “The Action Movie of 2021”, “The Female Movie Star of 2021”, “The Action Movie Star of 2021”, in the last two Florence Pugh and Johansson were nominated, winning two of the six, in the movie of the year 2021, on the other hand the 37-year-old actress would be recognized as the female star.

Scarlett Johansson includes all women in her speech, photo: instagram



When Scarlett Johansson went up to collect her award, she gave an emotional speech, making it very clear that women support each other, there is no envy, because she decided to include all the women who had participated in the film “Black WidowSharing the award with them, the actress said:

“Hello, thank you very much, but I also have to mention all the talented women I worked with on this film, the director Cate Shortland, my amazing co-stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, the amazing producer Victoria Alonso, thank you very much, Guys, it means a lot to me.”

the beautiful star of Black Widow At the moment of acknowledging all the effort of her companions, she gave an important message of support, of solidarity with women, and this act was strongly applauded by the public that was present at the awards ceremony, as well as by Internet users.

CLICKING HERE you can see the video of his speech.