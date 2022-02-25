Scarlett Johansson is launching her own makeup line

Digital Millennium

The actress Scarlett Johansson is about to take a step from the film industry to the beauty industry Well, it’s about to get out her own makeup line in conjunction with the Najafi Companies. The brand will be named The Outset yewill be focused on skin careThis is how the actress announced it to her followers and has been planning this project for years along with her friend Kate Foster.

“When Scarlett shared her vision for a reliable everyday skin method that is clean, elevated and as easy as slipping on your favorite white t-shirt, I was hooked,” said Foster.

So far it has been reported that the launch date of the cosmetics will be next Tuesday, March 1 and that they are designed to be included in the morning and night routines of each client as well as their easy use and incorporation into each routine.

The purpose of The Outset brand

Although it has not yet been revealed how many products will be available, The Outset declared as uA brand that serves as an alternative for people who are just starting out with their skin care.

So far, the brand already has an official page and an Instagram account, where different photos have been revealed with information about the launch and descriptions of what its products will be.

The actress mentioned along with Kate, that they both hope that The Outset be a universal brand that everyone can have access to.

